GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 59, Central Valley 55
Apollo-Ridge 56, Derry 25
Archbishop Carroll 43, Germantown Academy 38
Armstrong 49, Pittsburgh Obama 47
Bethel Park 41, Plum 36
Blackhawk 61, New Lexington, Ohio 37
Bridgeport, W.Va. 60, Albert Gallatin 49
Butler 57, Avonworth 42
Cardinal O'Hara 58, Bayard Rustin High School 55
Charleroi 64, Bethlehem Center 19
Conestoga 46, Hatboro-Horsham 23
Delone 48, Red Lion 43
Greenville 53, Fort Leboeuf 17
Hampton 49, Starr's Mill, Ga. 42
Hempfield Area 52, Seton-LaSalle 29
Hopewell 41, Grove City 34
Indiana 55, Peters Township 54
Keystone Oaks 59, Chartiers-Houston High School 48
Knoch 63, Ellis School 4
Leechburg 40, East Allegheny 21
Lourdes Regional 40, Benton 38
Maplewood 49, West Middlesex 39
Marple Newtown 32, Wildwood, N.J. 28
Moon 51, Rochester 37
Mount Lebanon 55, Dalton, Ohio 30
Neumann 51, Wellsboro 32
Northgate 35, Neighborhood Academy 12
Northwestern 40, Union City 30
Norwin 61, Pittsburgh North Catholic 46
Parkland 44, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 41
Pine-Richland 45, Kiski Area 36
Portville, N.Y. 43, Port Allegany 31
Quaker Valley 47, Burgettstown 46
Richland 63, Shade 36
Seneca Valley 72, South Side 16
Sewickley Academy 57, Carrick 34
Shady Side Academy 50, Fox Chapel 47
Shaler 52, Mohawk 42
Shenandoah Valley 48, MMI Prep 22
South Fayette 74, Mt. Carmel, Md. 61
Spring-Ford 43, St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 40
Sun Valley 66, Pottstown 39
Villa Maria 57, Episcopal Academy 29
Washington 57, Laurel Highlands 30
Waynesboro 36, Camp Hill 25
Yough 44, Connellsville 34
Boyertown Holiday Tournament=
Pennridge 47, Boyertown 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
