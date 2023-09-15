PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23

Avon def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23

Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16

Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5

Brandon Valley def. Tea Area, 26-24, 25-10, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-12, 25-8

Castlewood def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18

Chester def. Howard, 25-8, 25-9, 25-12

Colman-Egan def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Deuel def. Sisseton, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-6, 25-10

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

Faith def. Kadoka Area, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17

Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Harrisburg def. Huron, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14

Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Kimball/White Lake def. Winner, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20

McIntosh def. Wakpala, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25

Milbank def. Florence/Henry, 25-13, 27-29, 26-24, 25-17

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 16-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-24, 15-11

Parkston def. Lennox, 25-20, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7

Philip def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20

Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 18-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24

Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-16, 25-10

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10

Todd County def. Little Wound, 25-23, 25-27, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9

Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Freeman Academy Triangular=

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 27-29, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 18-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18

Gregory Triangular=

Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-17

