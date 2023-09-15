PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23
Avon def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5
Brandon Valley def. Tea Area, 26-24, 25-10, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-12, 25-8
Castlewood def. Arlington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18
Chester def. Howard, 25-8, 25-9, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-10, 25-8
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Deuel def. Sisseton, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-6, 25-10
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
Faith def. Kadoka Area, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17
Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Harrisburg def. Huron, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15
Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Kimball/White Lake def. Winner, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 16-14
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-20
McIntosh def. Wakpala, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25
Milbank def. Florence/Henry, 25-13, 27-29, 26-24, 25-17
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 16-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-24, 15-11
Parkston def. Lennox, 25-20, 14-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7
Philip def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20
Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 18-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24
Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-16, 25-10
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10
Todd County def. Little Wound, 25-23, 25-27, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18
Freeman Academy Triangular=
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 27-29, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Gayville-Volin High School def. Centerville, 18-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
Gregory Triangular=
Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.