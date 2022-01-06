BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Becker 75, Chisago Lakes 58

Bloomington Jefferson 82, Robbinsdale Cooper 77

Braham 66, Ogilvie 64

Buffalo 75, Brainerd 58

Cloquet 73, Aitkin 55

Crosby-Ironton 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 54

Eastview 81, Apple Valley 48

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Maple Lake 19

Edina 71, Champlin Park 52

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Kittson County Central 44

Henning 65, Verndale 41

Jordan 77, Breck 52

Kasson-Mantorville 76, New Ulm 73

Lake City 75, Pine Island 42

Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 61

LeRoy-Ostrander 71, Lanesboro 69, OT

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66, Norwood-Young America 59

Mahnomen/Waubun 71, Park Christian 45

McGregor 65, Silver Bay 57

New Ulm Cathedral 58, Springfield 53

North Branch 66, Big Lake 55

Northfield 61, Austin 59

Paynesville 66, Kimball 39

Pillager 68, Sebeka 29

Pine City 68, Rush City 52

Pine River-Backus 85, Laporte 37

Rosemount 66, Farmington 58

Royalton 72, Holdingford 46

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57, Lakeview 55

Shakopee 84, Burnsville 48

South Ridge 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 43

Stewartville 78, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 45

Superior, Wis. 58, Duluth East 50

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 72, Minneota 51

Watertown-Mayer 74, Belle Plaine 60

Winona 64, Rochester Century 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Academy for Science and Agriculture vs. Community of Peace, ppd.

