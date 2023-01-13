GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

Alexandria 81, Fergus Falls 46

Andover 72, Coon Rapids 39

Anoka 66, Blaine 48

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 49, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 39

Barnum 59, Floodwood 55

Becker 84, Chisago Lakes 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84, Royalton 58

Braham 74, Mille Lacs Co-op 19

Byron 66, Kasson-Mantorville 55

Caledonia 61, Triton 34

Champlin Park 72, Spring Lake Park 56

Deer River 86, Littlefork-Big Falls 43

Delano 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60, East Grand Forks 45

Edina 40, Eastview 29

Elk River 54, Rogers 45

Fairmont 67, Jackson County Central 63

Fertile-Beltrami 60, Win-E-Mac 29

Fosston 76, Clearbrook-Gonvick 31

Fridley 40, Bloomington Kennedy 30

Goodhue 64, Blooming Prairie 21

Grand Rapids 72, Duluth Marshall 57

Hayfield 47, Randolph 42

Henning 75, Ashby 19

Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

International Falls 51, Lake of the Woods 34

Jordan 59, St. Peter 50

Kenyon-Wanamingo 52, Southland 37

Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36

Kingsland 43, Grand Meadow 38

La Crescent 48, Chatfield 46

Lac qui Parle Valley 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52

Lake City 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 62, Cleveland 23

Lakeville North 74, Eagan 47

Lewiston-Altura 66, Fillmore Central 59

Liberty Classical 42, Community of Peace 11

MACCRAY 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 31

Mankato East 64, Albert Lea 40

Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50

Martin County West 65, Nicollet 39

Mayer Lutheran 74, LeSueur-Henderson 23

Menahga 46, Wadena-Deer Creek 44

Milaca 70, Rush City 51

Minneapolis South 53, Minneapolis North 43

Minneapolis Southwest 58, Minneapolis Edison 26

Minneapolis Washburn 62, Minneapolis Henry 56

Minnewaska 36, Melrose 28

Moorhead 46, Bemidji 32

Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Carlton 33

Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, North Woods 51

Mountain Lake Area 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 48

Nashwauk-Keewatin 63, Hill City/Northland 50

Nevis 37, Kelliher/Northome 36

New Ulm 76, Worthington 59

New York Mills 66, Bertha-Hewitt 44

North Branch 59, Big Lake 56

Northern Freeze 52, Red Lake Falls 47

Norwood-Young America 54, Belle Plaine 37

Nova Classical Academy 43, Washington Tech 32

Osseo 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 41

Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31

Pine City 96, Ogilvie 68

Pine River-Backus 65, Red Lake 39

Princeton 94, Monticello 57

Providence Academy 71, Minnehaha Academy 60

Red Lake County 48, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38

Rochester Lourdes 69, Cannon Falls 30

Roseau 70, Kittson County Central 50

Rushford-Peterson 55, Dover-Eyota 44

Schaeffer Academy 47, Wabasha-Kellogg 32

Shakopee 58, Apple Valley 9

Sleepy Eye 83, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 19

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 66, Springfield 42

South Ridge 59, Cromwell 58, OT

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 43

Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 45

St. Clair 66, Madelia 23

St. Francis 61, Mora 38

St. Paul Como Park 88, St. Paul Central 63

St. Paul Harding 42, St. Paul Humboldt 26

Totino-Grace 75, Park Center 71

Tri-City United 61, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 54

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, AC/GE 51

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 56, Avail Academy 45

Two Harbors 71, Wrenshall 21

Warroad 60, Bagley 57

Watertown-Mayer 51, Rockford 20

Winona Cotter 68, St. Charles 53

Yellow Medicine East 65, Dawson-Boyd 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ppd.

