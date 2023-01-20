BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 78, Charles Wright Academy 32

Arlington 53, Shorecrest 48

Auburn 60, Auburn Mountainview 47

Bainbridge 70, Kingston 45

Bellevue Christian 76, Life Christian Academy 74

Bremerton 61, North Mason 51

Cascade Christian 61, East Jefferson Co-op 50

Cedarcrest 70, Stanwood 63

Columbia Adventist Academy 72, Three Rivers Christian School 26

Curtis 71, Sumner 46

Edmonds-Woodway 64, Lincoln 43

Emerald Ridge 82, Bethel 45

Entiat 64, Pateros 43

Friday Harbor 70, Concrete 32

Grace Academy 62, Shoreline Christian 40

Graham-Kapowsin 66, Rogers (Puyallup) 58

Grandview 85, Othello 63

Jackson 82, Mariner 81

Kent Meridian 83, Kentlake 69

Kittitas 53, Highland 50, OT

Lakewood 52, Oak Harbor 48

Lummi 72, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 7

Mark Morris 80, Columbia River 73

Marysville-Getchell 56, Meadowdale 50

Mossyrock 59, Naselle 51

Muckleshoot Tribal School 56, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 35

Nooksack Valley 50, Mount Baker 33

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 59, St. George's 57

Northwest Yeshiva 64, Quilcene 63

Olympia 66, Bellarmine Prep 43

Port Angeles 60, Olympic 27

Puget Sound Adventist 62, Pacific Christian Academy 27

Puyallup 60, South Kitsap 53

Quincy 57, Chelan 53

Ridgefield 54, Hockinson 30

Riverside Christian 53, Cascade Christian Academy 18

Rochester 74, Centralia 56

Seattle Christian 91, Klahowya 59

Sehome 76, Lynden Christian 64

Sound Christian 68, Rainier Christian 19

Squalicum 54, Archbishop Murphy 43

Tulalip Heritage 81, Lopez 43

Tumwater 57, Aberdeen 23

Warden 70, Walla Walla Academy 50

Washougal 82, Hudson's Bay 64

Willapa Valley 69, Firm Foundation 41

Wilson Creek 74, Thorp High School 21

Woodland 78, Fort Vancouver 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

