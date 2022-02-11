BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 83, Centennial 31
Century 62, Newberg 33
De La Salle 59, Catlin Gabel 42
Eagle Point 61, Thurston 49
East Linn Christian 62, Jefferson 56
Eddyville 66, McKenzie 14
Forest Grove 46, Putnam 39
Lakeview 65, Illinois Valley 56
Mohawk 41, Siletz Valley 31
Mountain View 55, West Salem 52
Parkrose 49, St. Helens 29
Philomath 49, Newport 43
Portland Adventist 50, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23
Portland Christian 71, Gaston 41
Prairie City 78, Huntington 23
Regis 84, Oakridge 47
Rogue Valley Adventist 71, North Lake/Paisley 44
Roseburg 46, Sheldon 44
Sherwood 79, Liberty 59
Southwest Christian 34, Life Christian 7
Sprague 75, McKay 28
St. Paul 48, Falls City 29
Summit 92, South Salem 69
Triangle Lake 62, Crow 24
Tualatin 78, Tigard 71
Umatilla 80, Irrigon 29
Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Powers 33
Vernonia 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 41
Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 67, Oregon School for Deaf 40
Western Christian High School def. Gervais, forfeit
Westside Christian 58, Riverdale 36
Willamette Valley Christian 58, Grand View Christian 43
Wilsonville 42, Scappoose 32
Yamhill-Carlton 47, Blanchet Catholic 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.
