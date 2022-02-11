BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 83, Centennial 31

Century 62, Newberg 33

De La Salle 59, Catlin Gabel 42

Eagle Point 61, Thurston 49

East Linn Christian 62, Jefferson 56

Eddyville 66, McKenzie 14

Forest Grove 46, Putnam 39

Lakeview 65, Illinois Valley 56

Mohawk 41, Siletz Valley 31

Mountain View 55, West Salem 52

Parkrose 49, St. Helens 29

Philomath 49, Newport 43

Portland Adventist 50, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23

Portland Christian 71, Gaston 41

Prairie City 78, Huntington 23

Regis 84, Oakridge 47

Rogue Valley Adventist 71, North Lake/Paisley 44

Roseburg 46, Sheldon 44

Sherwood 79, Liberty 59

Southwest Christian 34, Life Christian 7

Sprague 75, McKay 28

St. Paul 48, Falls City 29

Summit 92, South Salem 69

Triangle Lake 62, Crow 24

Tualatin 78, Tigard 71

Umatilla 80, Irrigon 29

Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Powers 33

Vernonia 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 41

Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 67, Oregon School for Deaf 40

Western Christian High School def. Gervais, forfeit

Westside Christian 58, Riverdale 36

Willamette Valley Christian 58, Grand View Christian 43

Wilsonville 42, Scappoose 32

Yamhill-Carlton 47, Blanchet Catholic 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.

