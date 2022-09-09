PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 26, Hackleburg 14
Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0
American Christian Academy 20, Bibb County 13
Appalachian 48, Woodville 8
Austin 26, Florence 14
Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0
Banks 23, Escambia Academy 12
Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6
Boaz 55, Crossville 0
Brooks 64, West Limestone 29
Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22
Central - Clay County 49, Elmore County 21
Chambers Academy 38, Crenshaw Christian Academy 6
Charles Henderson 38, Carroll-Ozark 14
Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7
Chickasaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 20
Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25
Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22
Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21
Corner 27, Cordova 26
Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16
Decatur 39, Cullman 36, 3OT
Demopolis 54, Marbury 0
Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13
Dora 21, Haleyville 12
Dothan 14, Prattville 10
Elba 42, Brantley 35
Elberta 20, LeFlore 14
Etowah 52, Fultondale 12
Fairhope 38, Mary Montgomery 23
Fairview 27, Good Hope 6
Fayette County 59, Carbon Hill 8
Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 6
Geraldine 23, Hokes Bluff 2
Glenwood 34, Bessemer Academy 7
Gordo 56, Midfield 13
Guntersville 40, Douglas 6
Hanceville 22, Ashville 13
Hartselle 63, Columbia 6
Hatton 52, Tharptown 0
Hazel Green 49, Buckhorn 42
Helena 35, Chilton County 28
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7
Highland Home 28, Lanett 18
Hillcrest 54, Hueytown 44
Homewood 48, Calera 38
Hoover 20, Vestavia Hills 14
Isabella 65, Central Coosa 0
Jacksonville Christian 58, Tabernacle Christian School 52
Jasper 34, Fairfield 26
Keith 30, University Charter 6
Lamar County 38, Cold Springs 28
Lee-Huntsville 42, Mae Jemison 26
Lee-Scott Academy 48, Morgan Academy 6
Leeds 52, St. Clair County 13
Loachapoka 48, Central-Hayneville 12
Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0
Macon-East 35, Hooper Academy 18
Madison County 14, New Hope 7
Marion County 52, Holy Spirit 0
Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8
Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17
Minor 30, Jackson Olin 0
Moody 62, Cleburne County 7
Munford 56, Talladega 17
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12
Northside 40, Curry 0
Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14
Oakman 39, Tarrant 8
Oxford 47, Huffman 8
Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0
Pelham 35, Briarwood Christian 34
Pickens County 62, Berry 0
Piedmont 34, Plainview 21
Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21
Pisgah 40, Collinsville 28
Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20
Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19
Priceville 47, DAR 0
Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14
Randolph County 48, Ragland 24
Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39
Rogers 62, Wilson 20
Russellville 27, West Point 0
Sand Rock 35, Section 6
Selma 18, Holtville 7
South Lamar 35, Hubbertville 20
Southeastern 21, West End 14
Southside-Gadsden 42, Springville 20
Spring Garden 42, Victory Chr. 14
St. James 41, Greensboro 5
Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14
Sylvania 42, Ohatchee 14
Tanner 27, Falkville 20
Theodore 35, Baldwin County 0
Thompson 35, Spain Park 14
Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16
Valley 46, Sylacauga 14
Verbena 54, Billingsley 14
Vincent 53, Fayetteville 0
Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6
W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12
Wadley 44, Donoho 12
Walter Wellborn 62, Beulah 7
Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34
West Blocton 18, Sipsey Valley 14
West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0
Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.