GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gwynn Park 52, Surrattsville 26

Oxon Hill 76, Friendly 31

Snow Hill 63, Pocomoke 38

Wise 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

