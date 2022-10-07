PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 56, Jordan 7

American Fork 35, Westlake 7

Brighton 55, Clearfield 14

Cedar Valley 32, Mountain View 7

Davis 47, Weber 21

East 55, Murray 0

Grantsville 28, Union 21

Juan Diego Catholic 48, Ben Lomond 21

Lehi 28, Timpview 24

Morgan 49, Ogden 3

Roy 35, Granger 6

Skyridge 42, Pleasant Grove 0

Spanish Fork 48, Maple Mountain 0

Stansbury 52, Payson 14

Syracuse 38, Layton 0

Timpanogos 34, Tooele 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

