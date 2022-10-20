PREP FOOTBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 42, Maquoketa 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Forest City 42, Okoboji, Milford 6

GMG, Garwin 40, Springville 38

IKM-Manning 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

Lamoni 54, Melcher-Dallas 30

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 70, English Valleys, North English 54

North Butler, Greene 39, Central Springs 21

Sioux City, North 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Twin Cedars, Bussey 42, Seymour 38

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

