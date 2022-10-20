PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 42, Maquoketa 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Forest City 42, Okoboji, Milford 6
GMG, Garwin 40, Springville 38
IKM-Manning 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
Lamoni 54, Melcher-Dallas 30
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 70, English Valleys, North English 54
North Butler, Greene 39, Central Springs 21
Sioux City, North 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Twin Cedars, Bussey 42, Seymour 38
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
