BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41
Brandon Valley 67, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 66, OT
Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT
Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46
Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49
Harding County 59, Edgemont 20
Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63
Ipswich 68, Wall 35
Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28
Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Tea Area 64
Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14
Wakpala 68, Solen, N.D. 62
Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37
White River 58, Aberdeen Christian 48
Winner 56, Parkston 51
Huron Holiday Classic=
Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Lower Brule 52
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31
Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
James Valley Christian 90, McIntosh 56
Langford 63, Iroquois 30
