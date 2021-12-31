BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41

Brandon Valley 67, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 66, OT

Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT

Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46

Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49

Harding County 59, Edgemont 20

Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63

Ipswich 68, Wall 35

Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28

Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Tea Area 64

Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14

Wakpala 68, Solen, N.D. 62

Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37

White River 58, Aberdeen Christian 48

Winner 56, Parkston 51

Huron Holiday Classic=

Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Lower Brule 52

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31

Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

James Valley Christian 90, McIntosh 56

Langford 63, Iroquois 30

