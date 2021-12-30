GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32

Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50

Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33

Jones County 53, Burke 35

Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39

Parkston 45, Winner 36

Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21

Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31

Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26

Big Bo Classic=

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39

Hoop City Classic=

Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

