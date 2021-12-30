GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32
Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50
Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33
Jones County 53, Burke 35
Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39
Parkston 45, Winner 36
Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21
Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31
Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26
Big Bo Classic=
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39
Hoop City Classic=
Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44
