GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bogota 31, Palisades Park 17
Boonton 39, Parsippany Hills 30
Bound Brook 62, Belvidere 41
Caldwell 55, Mount Olive 27
Clearview Regional 49, Eastern 35
Cranford 49, Johnson 47
East Brunswick 49, J.P. Stevens 37
Gill St. Bernard's 42, Bridgewater-Raritan 19
Glen Rock 47, Pompton Lakes 16
Hammonton 45, Seneca 41
Hasbrouck Heights 52, Wallington 15
Hawthorne 51, Garfield 13
Hightstown 68, Rancocas Valley 55
Lenape 51, Cherry Hill East 21
Montgomery 53, North Hunterdon 32
North Brunswick 51, Woodbridge 44
Paramus 47, Elmwood Park 24
Paul VI 62, Camden Catholic 43
Shawnee 55, Cherry Hill West 21
South Hunterdon 58, Manville 44
St. Rose 66, Point Pleasant Boro 24
Summit 48, Mt. St. Dominic 35
Wildwood Catholic 47, Lower Cape May Regional 23
