GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bogota 31, Palisades Park 17

Boonton 39, Parsippany Hills 30

Bound Brook 62, Belvidere 41

Caldwell 55, Mount Olive 27

Clearview Regional 49, Eastern 35

Cranford 49, Johnson 47

East Brunswick 49, J.P. Stevens 37

Gill St. Bernard's 42, Bridgewater-Raritan 19

Glen Rock 47, Pompton Lakes 16

Hammonton 45, Seneca 41

Hasbrouck Heights 52, Wallington 15

Hawthorne 51, Garfield 13

Hightstown 68, Rancocas Valley 55

Lenape 51, Cherry Hill East 21

Montgomery 53, North Hunterdon 32

North Brunswick 51, Woodbridge 44

Paramus 47, Elmwood Park 24

Paul VI 62, Camden Catholic 43

Shawnee 55, Cherry Hill West 21

South Hunterdon 58, Manville 44

St. Rose 66, Point Pleasant Boro 24

Summit 48, Mt. St. Dominic 35

Wildwood Catholic 47, Lower Cape May Regional 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

