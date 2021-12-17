GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 55, University Charter 54

Addison 71, Falkville 61

Billingsley 31, Maplesville 18

Brantley 51, Opp 23

Brilliant 56, Meek 25

Brooks 58, Central-Florence 33

Central-Tuscaloosa 48, Sipsey Valley 11

Chelsea 41, Pelham 26

Chilton County 49, Shelby County 26

Cullman 66, Grissom 56

Dadeville 46, LaFayette 33

Daphne 68, Spanish Fort 44

Dora 50, Corner 15

Douglas 40, Oneonta 18

Elba 60, New Brockton 36

Escambia County 45, Hillcrest-Evergreen 43

Gadsden 42, Pinson Valley 21

Gaston 36, Coosa Christian 35

Geneva 56, Providence Christian 21

Graceville, Fla. 60, Slocomb 30

Guntersville 60, Albertville 49

Helena 38, Center Point 32

Hewitt-Trussville 84, Leeds 21

Highland Home 57, Florala 49

Holly Pond 52, Hanceville 32

J.B. Pennington 62, Saint Bernard Prep 9

Jackson 87, Leroy 10

Jeff Davis 34, Brewbaker Tech 24

Jemison 54, Dallas County 33

Lanett 59, Valley 24

Marion County 67, Hubbertville 8

McIntosh 67, Millry 18

Midfield 62, Mortimer Jordan 60

Moody 61, Ashville 37

Mountain Brook 62, Oak Mountain 40

Northside 41, Gordo 29

Ohatchee 64, Walter Wellborn 2

Oxford 75, Pell City 45

Parker 48, Hillcrest 44

Paxton, Fla. 50, Geneva County 40

Pike County 41, Barbour County 36

Prattville 68, Thompson 38

Priceville 63, Brewer 47

Reeltown 66, Horseshoe Bend 57

Rehobeth 57, Houston County 26

Sand Rock 66, Westbrook Christian 33

Section 43, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37

Southside-Selma 54, Sidney Lanier 15

Spring Garden 77, Cedartown, Ga. 12

T.R. Miller 61, Excel 25

Tanner 45, East Limestone 34

Valley Head 76, Woodville 61

Wadley 56, Alabama School for the Deaf 12

West Limestone 47, Clements 41

West Point 66, Lawrence County 47

White Plains 48, Munford 12

Wicksburg 48, Zion Chapel 14

Winston County 53, Lynn 21

Woodlawn 55, Jackson Olin 18

