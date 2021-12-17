GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 55, University Charter 54
Addison 71, Falkville 61
Billingsley 31, Maplesville 18
Brantley 51, Opp 23
Brilliant 56, Meek 25
Brooks 58, Central-Florence 33
Central-Tuscaloosa 48, Sipsey Valley 11
Chelsea 41, Pelham 26
Chilton County 49, Shelby County 26
Cullman 66, Grissom 56
Dadeville 46, LaFayette 33
Daphne 68, Spanish Fort 44
Dora 50, Corner 15
Douglas 40, Oneonta 18
Elba 60, New Brockton 36
Escambia County 45, Hillcrest-Evergreen 43
Gadsden 42, Pinson Valley 21
Gaston 36, Coosa Christian 35
Geneva 56, Providence Christian 21
Graceville, Fla. 60, Slocomb 30
Guntersville 60, Albertville 49
Helena 38, Center Point 32
Hewitt-Trussville 84, Leeds 21
Highland Home 57, Florala 49
Holly Pond 52, Hanceville 32
J.B. Pennington 62, Saint Bernard Prep 9
Jackson 87, Leroy 10
Jeff Davis 34, Brewbaker Tech 24
Jemison 54, Dallas County 33
Lanett 59, Valley 24
Marion County 67, Hubbertville 8
McIntosh 67, Millry 18
Midfield 62, Mortimer Jordan 60
Moody 61, Ashville 37
Mountain Brook 62, Oak Mountain 40
Northside 41, Gordo 29
Ohatchee 64, Walter Wellborn 2
Oxford 75, Pell City 45
Parker 48, Hillcrest 44
Paxton, Fla. 50, Geneva County 40
Pike County 41, Barbour County 36
Prattville 68, Thompson 38
Priceville 63, Brewer 47
Reeltown 66, Horseshoe Bend 57
Rehobeth 57, Houston County 26
Sand Rock 66, Westbrook Christian 33
Section 43, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37
Southside-Selma 54, Sidney Lanier 15
Spring Garden 77, Cedartown, Ga. 12
T.R. Miller 61, Excel 25
Tanner 45, East Limestone 34
Valley Head 76, Woodville 61
Wadley 56, Alabama School for the Deaf 12
West Limestone 47, Clements 41
West Point 66, Lawrence County 47
White Plains 48, Munford 12
Wicksburg 48, Zion Chapel 14
Winston County 53, Lynn 21
Woodlawn 55, Jackson Olin 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/