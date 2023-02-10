BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian/Ellsworth 64, Edgerton 50
Aitkin 63, Staples-Motley 38
Albany 76, Zimmerman 51
Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 67
Barnesville 80, Breckenridge 59
Benilde-St. Margaret's 76, Bloomington Jefferson 58
Blake 61, St. Paul Academy 58
Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
Breck 75, Big Lake 64
Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Verndale 48
Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80
Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57
Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53
Chanhassen 70, Lakeville South 63
Chatfield 47, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38
Cloquet 71, Hibbing 49
Columbia Heights 84, Fridley 48
Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59
Dawson-Boyd 69, Central Minnesota Christian 66
DeLaSalle 78, Bloomington Kennedy 47
Detroit Lakes 65, Crosby-Ironton 58
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46
Eagan 76, Shakopee 64
Elk River 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Exploration 90, Hmong Academy 43
Floodwood 86, Northeast Range 26
Fosston 85, Red Lake County 61
Hastings 63, Two Rivers 59
Hawley 64, Frazee 25
Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30
Hiawatha Collegiate 86, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 50
Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 60
Hope Academy 71, Math and Science Academy 65
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 85, Renville County West 49
Kingsland 75, Mabel-Canton 40
La Crescent 79, Winona Cotter 66
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, MACCRAY 42
Lakeview 73, Canby 65
Lanesboro 66, Houston 46
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Mayer Lutheran 57
Lewiston-Altura 83, Dover-Eyota 61
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Mahtomedi 99, Hill-Murray 43
Mankato East 79, Faribault 37
Mankato Loyola 74, Martin County West 67
Maple Grove 88, Blaine 67
Melrose 58, West Central 49
Milaca 71, Foley 66
Milbank, S.D. 97, Ortonville 43
Mille Lacs Co-op 60, Hinckley-Finlayson 49
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Wabasso 59
Montevideo 65, BOLD 63
Mora 58, Pierz 49
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 76, Minnewaska 54
Murray County Central 67, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35
Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Greenway 59
Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49
Northland 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 21
Orono 76, Hermantown 60
Park Center 68, Totino-Grace 65
Parkers Prairie 77, Brandon-Evansville 43
Paynesville 76, Redwood Valley 70
Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 53
Pipestone 63, Fairmont 53
Princeton 84, Little Falls 66
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Rochester Century 77, Northfield 62
Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55
Rogers 62, Osseo 60
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Minneota 47
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47
Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32
Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 95, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63
South Ridge 76, Hill City 36
South St. Paul 59, Simley 50
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Red Rock Central 46
Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 67
Spring Grove 47, Southland 42
Spring Lake Park 81, Centennial 70
St. Cloud Tech 67, Alexandria 57
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58
St. Francis 92, Cambridge-Isanti 85
St. Paul Highland Park 79, St. Paul Humboldt 51
St. Paul Johnson 79, St. Paul Harding 60
St. Thomas Academy 70, North St. Paul 47
Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60
Superior, Wis. 81, Grand Rapids 63
Swanville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 53
Tartan 83, St. Paul Como Park 48
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 67
Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 60
United Christian 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 63
Wabasha-Kellogg 58, St. Charles 46
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Kittson County Central 37
Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46
Waseca 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45
West Lutheran 92, North Lakes Academy 63
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Springfield 61
Win-E-Mac 59, East Grand Forks 57
Windom 90, Madelia 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Heritage Christian Academy vs. PACT Charter, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
