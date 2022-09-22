PREP FOOTBALL=

Freedom (W) 61, Gar-Field 0

Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0

Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14

J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14

Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14

Lafayette 26, Tabb 7

Northumberland 47, Bruton 27

Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22

Powhatan 51, George Wythe-Richmond 16

Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8

Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7

Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

