PREP FOOTBALL=
Freedom (W) 61, Gar-Field 0
Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0
Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14
J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14
Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14
Lafayette 26, Tabb 7
Northumberland 47, Bruton 27
Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22
Powhatan 51, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8
Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7
Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
