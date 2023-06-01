OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Canfield 2, Steubenville 1

Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5

Division III

State Semifinal

Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0

Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1

