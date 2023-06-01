OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Canfield 2, Steubenville 1
Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5
Division III
State Semifinal
Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0
Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Canfield 2, Steubenville 1
Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5
Division III
State Semifinal
Lewistown Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0
Wheelersburg 6, Canfield South Range 1
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.