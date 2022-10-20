PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Douglass 59, Connexions Community Leadership 0

Bel Air 48, Elkton 8

Edgewood 42, Aberdeen 0

Fallston 24, Bohemia Manor 7

Hereford 45, Randallstown 6

Kent County 40, Washington 0

New Town 9, Owings Mills 0

Queen Annes County 35, Wicomico 28

River Hill 49, Centennial 7

Sparrows Point 28, Lansdowne 15

Spring Mills, W.Va. 29, North Hagerstown 15

Urbana 40, Tuscarora 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

