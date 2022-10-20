PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Douglass 59, Connexions Community Leadership 0
Bel Air 48, Elkton 8
Edgewood 42, Aberdeen 0
Fallston 24, Bohemia Manor 7
Hereford 45, Randallstown 6
Kent County 40, Washington 0
New Town 9, Owings Mills 0
Queen Annes County 35, Wicomico 28
River Hill 49, Centennial 7
Sparrows Point 28, Lansdowne 15
Spring Mills, W.Va. 29, North Hagerstown 15
Urbana 40, Tuscarora 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
