PREP FOOTBALL=

B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6

B.T. Washington 60, Dale County 12

Bibb County 49, Holt 0

Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19

Fayette County 35, Midfield 16

Florala 56, Kinston 30

Hackleburg 48, Vina 6

Jackson Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17

Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0

Pisgah 35, Section 8

Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6

Snook Christian 46, Sparta Academy 32

Vinemont 47, Asbury 0

Woodlawn 22, Minor 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

