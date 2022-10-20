PREP FOOTBALL=
B.B. Comer 47, Fayetteville 6
B.T. Washington 60, Dale County 12
Bibb County 49, Holt 0
Carver-Montgomery 22, Pike Road 19
Fayette County 35, Midfield 16
Florala 56, Kinston 30
Hackleburg 48, Vina 6
Jackson Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17
Linden 68, A.L. Johnson 0
Pisgah 35, Section 8
Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6
Snook Christian 46, Sparta Academy 32
Vinemont 47, Asbury 0
Woodlawn 22, Minor 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
