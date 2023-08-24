PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 27, Salem-Va. Beach 21

Douglas Freeman 45, Atlee 0

First Colonial 27, Kellam 25

Frank Cox 41, Princess Anne 14

Green Run 34, Kempsville 14

Honaker 52, Lebanon 7

King George 48, Brooke Point 14

Lafayette 43, Spotsylvania 6

Lloyd Bird 45, James River 12

Meadowbrook 32, Clover Hill 13

Midlothian 21, Monacan 13

Ocean Lakes 12, Landstown 6

Western Branch 21, Menchville 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

