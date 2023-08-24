PREP FOOTBALL=
Bayside 27, Salem-Va. Beach 21
Douglas Freeman 45, Atlee 0
First Colonial 27, Kellam 25
Frank Cox 41, Princess Anne 14
Green Run 34, Kempsville 14
Honaker 52, Lebanon 7
King George 48, Brooke Point 14
Lafayette 43, Spotsylvania 6
Lloyd Bird 45, James River 12
Meadowbrook 32, Clover Hill 13
Midlothian 21, Monacan 13
Ocean Lakes 12, Landstown 6
Western Branch 21, Menchville 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.