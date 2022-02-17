BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 58, Elverado 52

Amundsen 73, Francis Parker 50

Breese Central 49, Okawville 24

Carrier Mills 55, Galatia 43

Chicago (Goode) 56, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 24

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 67, Maria 41

Chicago Academy 43, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38

Chicago Ag Science 50, Chicago (Jones) 40

Cisne 56, Bluford Webber 51, OT

Delavan 56, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 19

East Dubuque 64, West Carroll 20

Forreston 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 39

Goreville 72, Trico 38

Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 58

Hampshire 46, Prairie Ridge 43

Harvest Christian Academy 67, Johnsburg 63

Kennedy 83, Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus 43

Lena-Winslow 36, Freeport (Aquin) 35

Lincoln-Way East 57, Sandburg 46

Morgan Park 66, Chicago King 45

Mounds Meridian 52, Cobden 41

Murphysboro/Elverado 46, Benton 45

Niles West 70, North Shore Country Day 52

Normal Community 67, Bloomington 41

North Boone 58, Stillman Valley 52

Northridge Prep 65, CICS-Northtown 28

Northside Prep 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 45

Pinckneyville 55, Carterville 48

Scales Mound 73, Shullsburg, Wis. 35

Sesser-Valier 66, Johnston City 62

Warren 46, Stockton 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alton Marquette vs. Waterloo Gibault, ccd.

Armstrong vs. Danville Schlarman, ccd.

Auburn vs. Williamsville, ccd.

Bremen vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, ccd.

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) vs. Abingdon, ccd.

Carlinville vs. Litchfield, ccd.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Eureka, ccd.

Grayville vs. Dieterich, ccd.

Greenville vs. Pana, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Mahomet-Seymour, ccd.

Linton, Ind. vs. Marshall, ccd.

Macomb vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.

Olney (Richland County) vs. Flora, ccd.

Riverton vs. Pleasant Plains, ccd.

Salem vs. Freeburg, ccd.

Springfield vs. Springfield Lanphier, ccd.

Woodlawn vs. Teutopolis, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

