BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 58, Elverado 52
Amundsen 73, Francis Parker 50
Breese Central 49, Okawville 24
Carrier Mills 55, Galatia 43
Chicago (Goode) 56, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 24
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 67, Maria 41
Chicago Academy 43, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38
Chicago Ag Science 50, Chicago (Jones) 40
Cisne 56, Bluford Webber 51, OT
Delavan 56, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 19
East Dubuque 64, West Carroll 20
Forreston 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 39
Goreville 72, Trico 38
Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 58
Hampshire 46, Prairie Ridge 43
Harvest Christian Academy 67, Johnsburg 63
Kennedy 83, Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus 43
Lena-Winslow 36, Freeport (Aquin) 35
Lincoln-Way East 57, Sandburg 46
Morgan Park 66, Chicago King 45
Mounds Meridian 52, Cobden 41
Murphysboro/Elverado 46, Benton 45
Niles West 70, North Shore Country Day 52
Normal Community 67, Bloomington 41
North Boone 58, Stillman Valley 52
Northridge Prep 65, CICS-Northtown 28
Northside Prep 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 45
Pinckneyville 55, Carterville 48
Scales Mound 73, Shullsburg, Wis. 35
Sesser-Valier 66, Johnston City 62
Warren 46, Stockton 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alton Marquette vs. Waterloo Gibault, ccd.
Armstrong vs. Danville Schlarman, ccd.
Auburn vs. Williamsville, ccd.
Bremen vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, ccd.
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) vs. Abingdon, ccd.
Carlinville vs. Litchfield, ccd.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Eureka, ccd.
Grayville vs. Dieterich, ccd.
Greenville vs. Pana, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Mahomet-Seymour, ccd.
Linton, Ind. vs. Marshall, ccd.
Macomb vs. Monmouth-Roseville, ccd.
Olney (Richland County) vs. Flora, ccd.
Riverton vs. Pleasant Plains, ccd.
Salem vs. Freeburg, ccd.
Springfield vs. Springfield Lanphier, ccd.
Woodlawn vs. Teutopolis, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/