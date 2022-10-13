PREP FOOTBALL=
Arthur County 83, Brady 38
Elkhorn 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Elmwood-Murdock 77, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Fullerton 54, High Plains Community 28
Hay Springs 37, Sioux County 0
Maxwell 50, Sutherland 8
Millard North 69, South Sioux City 0
Millard West 27, Lincoln Southwest 23
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 0
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Lutheran High Northeast 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 42, Perkins County 0
Omaha Westside 41, Millard South 34, OT
Palmyra 44, Freeman 26
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Bellevue East 14
Plainview 32, Elkhorn Valley 26
Sandhills Valley 50, Arapahoe 6
Stuart 68, Elba 22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Franklin 21
Superior 40, Sutton 12
Thayer Central 58, Johnson County Central 8
Winside 48, East Butler 14
Wynot 44, Bloomfield 30
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
