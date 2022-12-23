GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 47, Pine Eagle, Ore. 19

Columbia 51, Vallivue 23

Concord Cannon, N.C. 64, Lake City 62

Fruitland 54, Vale, Ore. 41

Kuna 38, Capital 37

Malad 53, Firth 43

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 65, Coeur d'Alene 55

Meridian 58, Borah 51

Mountain Home 29, Caldwell 20

Shelley 71, Sugar-Salem 55

Timberline 54, Mountain View 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

