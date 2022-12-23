GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge 47, Pine Eagle, Ore. 19
Columbia 51, Vallivue 23
Concord Cannon, N.C. 64, Lake City 62
Fruitland 54, Vale, Ore. 41
Kuna 38, Capital 37
Malad 53, Firth 43
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 65, Coeur d'Alene 55
Meridian 58, Borah 51
Mountain Home 29, Caldwell 20
Shelley 71, Sugar-Salem 55
Timberline 54, Mountain View 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.