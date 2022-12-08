GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 65, McCook, Neb. 60
Chanute Christian 42, Tyro Community Christian 28
Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32
Farmington, Ark. 59, BV West 23
Fort Scott 48, Perry-Lecompton 11
Frankfort 52, Wabaunsee 29
Heritage Christian 34, Iola 26
Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35
Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 36
Independence 39, Mulvane 34
Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 28
Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17
Lakin 37, Norton 34
Lyons 46, Inman 40
Macksville 48, Kinsley 13
Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29
Pittsburg Colgan 76, St. Paul 58, 6OT
Pleasanton 45, Osawatomie 14
Pratt Skyline 29, Otis-Bison 15
Scott City 60, Coronado, Colo. 38
Sedgwick 54, Wichita Classical 26
South Gray 58, Meade 26
Southwestern Hts. 37, Sublette 33
Topeka Hayden 60, Spring Hill 54
Uniontown 40, Erie 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
