GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 48, Eden Valley-Watkins 34
Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24
Caledonia 55, St. Charles 18
Cloquet 66, Esko 61
Cromwell 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 29
Fergus Falls 58, Alexandria 39
Fillmore Central 55, Lanesboro 40
Foley 60, Little Falls 42
Fosston 61, Win-E-Mac 30
Hawley 54, Pelican Rapids 34
Hayfield 84, Southland 27
Hermantown 63, Proctor 55
Hinckley-Finlayson 66, St. John's Prep 31
Holy Family Catholic 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 20
Houston 58, Mabel-Canton 36
Hutchinson 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60
International Falls 63, Hibbing 44
Mahnomen/Waubun 62, Red Lake County 59
Maple River 61, LeSueur-Henderson 31
Minneota 69, Montevideo 44
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Benson 11
Mountain Lake Area 52, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 38
New London-Spicer 68, Paynesville 33
Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Hastings 30
Pierz 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Pine City 60, Rush City 40
Providence Academy 60, Jordan 24
Red Rock Central 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38
St. Paul Como Park 94, St. Paul Harding 37
St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Washington 35
St. Peter 50, Fairmont 46
Two Harbors 44, Floodwood 32
West Central 106, Ortonville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo vs. Wayzata, ppd.
Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Andover, ppd.
