GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 48, Eden Valley-Watkins 34

Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24

Caledonia 55, St. Charles 18

Cloquet 66, Esko 61

Cromwell 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 29

Fergus Falls 58, Alexandria 39

Fillmore Central 55, Lanesboro 40

Foley 60, Little Falls 42

Fosston 61, Win-E-Mac 30

Hawley 54, Pelican Rapids 34

Hayfield 84, Southland 27

Hermantown 63, Proctor 55

Hinckley-Finlayson 66, St. John's Prep 31

Holy Family Catholic 88, Cristo Rey Jesuit 20

Houston 58, Mabel-Canton 36

Hutchinson 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60

International Falls 63, Hibbing 44

Mahnomen/Waubun 62, Red Lake County 59

Maple River 61, LeSueur-Henderson 31

Minneota 69, Montevideo 44

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Benson 11

Mountain Lake Area 52, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 38

New London-Spicer 68, Paynesville 33

Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Hastings 30

Pierz 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Pine City 60, Rush City 40

Providence Academy 60, Jordan 24

Red Rock Central 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38

St. Paul Como Park 94, St. Paul Harding 37

St. Paul Highland Park 47, St. Paul Washington 35

St. Peter 50, Fairmont 46

Two Harbors 44, Floodwood 32

West Central 106, Ortonville 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo vs. Wayzata, ppd.

Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Andover, ppd.

