BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 85, Holdingford 45

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72

Battle Lake 69, New York Mills 30

Becker 101, Zimmerman 39

Bertha-Hewitt 79, Pillager 67

Blaine 70, St. Michael-Albertville 63

Brooklyn Center 75, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70

Buffalo 78, St. Francis 50

Burnsville 105, Coon Rapids 93

Byron 75, Goodhue 72

Cambridge-Isanti 80, Centennial 75

Chanhassen 65, Edina 61

Chatfield 55, Blooming Prairie 40

Columbia Heights 76, St. Thomas Academy 50

Concordia Academy 73, Mayer Lutheran 40

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Minneapolis South 42

Crosby-Ironton 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 57

Delano 64, New Prague 51

Eden Prairie 71, Eastview 60

Ely 101, International Falls 23

Farmington 72, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Fergus Falls 50, St. Cloud Apollo 46

Fosston 64, Win-E-Mac 49

Fridley 74, Two Rivers 54

Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Lake of the Woods 47

Henning 64, Menahga 40

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 67, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54

Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Brandon-Evansville 60

Hou 55, Grand Meadow 46

Jackson County Central 99, Windom 91

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 77, Nicollet 44

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55, Ortonville 24

Kimball 80, Rockford 38

Litchfield 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Littlefork-Big Falls 71, Laporte 47

Mankato East 92, St. Peter 59

Mankato West 74, Northfield 71

Maple River 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53

Milaca 93, Ogilvie 36

Minneapolis Roosevelt 78, Community of Peace 43

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Holy Angels 63

Moose Lake/Willow River 68, Aitkin 37

Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Cook County 21

New Life Academy 83, Liberty Classical 43

Onalaska, Wis. 88, Caledonia 60

Osakis 62, Paynesville 50

PACT Charter 68, Nova Classical Academy 48

Park Center 102, DeLaSalle 71

Pequot Lakes 70, Pine River-Backus 45

Proctor 74, Mesabi East 38

Red Lake County 80, Climax/Fisher 42

Red Rock Central 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 63

Rocori 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Shakopee 92, Waconia 68

Sleepy Eye 58, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48

South St. Paul 91, St. Paul Como Park 54

Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54

Stillwater 71, Apple Valley 44

Two Harbors 97, Marshall 37

Underwood 67, Sebeka 47

Wadena-Deer Creek 59, Verndale 34

Watertown-Mayer 59, Providence Academy 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you