BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern AA=

Quarterfinal=

Billings Skyview 58, Billings Senior 50

Bozeman 59, Great Falls 46

Western AA=

Quarterfinal=

Helena Capital 58, Butte 46

Missoula Hellgate 66, Kalispell Flathead 45

Northern B=

Quarterfinal=

Fairfield 77, Glasgow 34

Malta 72, Rocky Boy 48

Southern B=

Quarterfinal=

Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 46

Red Lodge 58, Manhattan 56

Eastern C=

Quarterfinal=

Lustre Christian 48, Savage 44, OT

Southern C=

Semifinal=

Melstone 45, Jordan 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you