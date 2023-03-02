BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern AA=
Quarterfinal=
Billings Skyview 58, Billings Senior 50
Bozeman 59, Great Falls 46
Western AA=
Quarterfinal=
Helena Capital 58, Butte 46
Missoula Hellgate 66, Kalispell Flathead 45
Northern B=
Quarterfinal=
Fairfield 77, Glasgow 34
Malta 72, Rocky Boy 48
Southern B=
Quarterfinal=
Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 46
Red Lodge 58, Manhattan 56
Eastern C=
Quarterfinal=
Lustre Christian 48, Savage 44, OT
Southern C=
Semifinal=
Melstone 45, Jordan 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
