Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Coventry 26, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0
Akr. SVSM 10, CVCA 0
Alliance Marlington 23, Painesville Harvey 0
Aurora 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Beloit West Branch 12, Ashtabula Edgewood 5
Canal Fulton Northwest 6, Streetsboro 3
Canfield 10, Perry 0
Copley 23, Bedford 0
Hubbard 10, Chardon NDCL 2
Parma Hts. Holy Name 14, Norton 7
Warren Howland 15, Alliance 11
Youngs. Ursuline 5, Jefferson Area 0
Region 6
Fairview Park Fairview 15, Rocky River 9
Tallmadge 25, Bay Village Bay 0
Tontogany Otsego 13, Port Clinton 0
Region 8
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Bellefontaine 0
Caledonia River Valley 2, Heath 0
Granville 10, Newark Licking Valley 2
Marengo Highland 6, Carroll Bloom-Carroll 2
New Richmond 9, Wilmington 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 27, Urbana 0
St. Paris Graham 2, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 9, Day. Carroll 2
Division III
Region 9
Akr. Manchester 7, Doylestown Chippewa 3
Andover Pymatuning Valley 6, Garrettsville Garfield 5
Brookfield 7, Rootstown 5
Canfield South Range 16, Columbiana Crestview 0
Columbiana 5, Hanoverton United 1
Cortland Lakeview 14, Ravenna SE 7
Creston Norwayne 14, Ashland Mapleton 4
Jeromesville Hillsdale 9, Columbia Station Columbia 1
Loudonville 17, Sullivan Black River 10
Poland Seminary 15, Can. South 5
Warren Champion 18, Burton Berkshire 0
West Salem Northwestern 4, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
Wickliffe 18, Beachwood 2
Wooster Triway 21, Navarre Fairless 0
Region 11
Barnesville 12, Beverly Fort Frye 2
Belpre 3, Chillicothe Southeastern 2
Bidwell River Valley 4, Pomeroy Meigs 3
Byesville Meadowbrook 9, Bellaire 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Portsmouth 0
Frankfort Adena 9, Minford 2
Ironton 10, Ironton Rock Hill 5
McDermott Northwest 10, Winchester Eastern 0
Portsmouth W. 2, Nelsonville-York 0
Richmond Edison 9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 3
S. Webster 16, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Uhrichsville Claymont 10, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0
Wellston 6, Piketon 0
Wheelersburg 22, Chesapeake 0
Williamsport Westfall 9, Leesburg Fairfield 4
Division IV
Region 13
Fremont St. Joseph 7, Elmore Woodmore 2
Gibsonburg 20, Sandusky St. Mary 6
Kansas Lakota 24, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 4
Lakeside Danbury 10, Old Fort 4
Region 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, McComb 0
Carey 12, Arcadia 7
Continental 9, Columbus Grove 2
Convoy Crestview 16, Pandora-Gilboa 2
Defiance Ayersville 2, Pettisville 1
Edgerton 14, Edon 2
Miller City 5, Holgate 2
Montpelier 10, Antwerp 2
New London 11, Attica Seneca E. 0
Sycamore Mohawk 3, New Riegel 1
Tiffin Calvert 11, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 11, Leipsic 0
W. Unity Hilltop 4, Hicksville 1
Region 15
Bowerston Conotton Valley 5, Shadyside 2
Caldwell 4, Newcomerstown 0
Strasburg-Franklin 12, New Matamoras-Frontier 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 2
Region 16
Ft. Loramie 10, New Paris National Trail 4
Minster 10, Lima Cent. Cath. 0
New Bremen 9, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Rockford Parkway 18, Dola Hardin Northern 1
Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0
St. Henry 17, Ada 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.