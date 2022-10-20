PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada 53, Sterling 21
Bear Creek 20, Standley Lake 17
Byers 48, Justice 8
Canon City 19, Discovery Canyon 16
Cedaredge 34, Roaring Fork 8
Columbine 56, Lakewood 7
Eaglecrest 35, Smoky Hill 26
Eaton 47, Faith Christian 7
Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Chaparral 9
Holy Family 35, Fort Morgan 13
Loveland 31, Windsor 0
Mountain Vista 21, Highlands Ranch 17
Pine Creek 38, Douglas County 13
Platte Valley 28, Wellington 6
Resurrection Christian 28, Mountain View 0
Silver Creek 56, Greeley Central 26
Skyline High School 40, Grand Junction 14
Vista PEAK 56, Hinkley 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.