PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada 53, Sterling 21

Bear Creek 20, Standley Lake 17

Byers 48, Justice 8

Canon City 19, Discovery Canyon 16

Cedaredge 34, Roaring Fork 8

Columbine 56, Lakewood 7

Eaglecrest 35, Smoky Hill 26

Eaton 47, Faith Christian 7

Fountain-Fort Carson 46, Chaparral 9

Holy Family 35, Fort Morgan 13

Loveland 31, Windsor 0

Mountain Vista 21, Highlands Ranch 17

Pine Creek 38, Douglas County 13

Platte Valley 28, Wellington 6

Resurrection Christian 28, Mountain View 0

Silver Creek 56, Greeley Central 26

Skyline High School 40, Grand Junction 14

Vista PEAK 56, Hinkley 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

