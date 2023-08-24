PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 50, Detroit Voyageur Prep 14
Almont 25, Marysville 0
Alpena 34, Flint Powers 33
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33, Detroit University Prep 0
Ann Arbor Skyline 30, Burton Bentley 18
Bay City Central 28, Flushing 27
Benzie Central 47, Elk Rapids 26
Birmingham Seaholm 27, Bloomfield Hills 14
Bridgeport 26, Gwinn 15
Brownstown Woodhaven 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 21
Cass City 38, Bad Axe 8
Center Line 34, Melvindale 0
Croswell-Lexington 37, Saginaw Swan Valley 7
Dearborn Edsel Ford 25, Lincoln Park 21
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 42, Detroit Old Redford 20
Delton Kellogg def. Hartford, forfeit
Detroit Catholic Central 28, Dearborn 7
Detroit East English 42, Detroit University Science 6
East Kentwood 35, Hartland 10
Flat Rock 20, Dundee 19
Fowler 54, University Liggett 14
Fraser 14, Troy Athens 6
Grand Ledge 37, Holland West Ottawa 30
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 18, Fruitport 10
Grayling 36, Roscommon 22
Grosse Pointe North 22, Clinton Township Clintondale 0
Grosse Pointe South 38, Port Huron Northern 3
Hancock 56, L'Anse 14
Holland Christian 42, Holland 6
Holly 35, Royal Oak 7
Houghton Lake 34, Oscoda 6
Iron Mountain 56, Houghton 6
Kingston 62, Akron-Fairgrove 0
L'Anse Creuse 31, Ferndale 12
Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Norway 34
Lake Orion 54, Livonia Stevenson 33
Lapeer 40, Ann Arbor Huron 13
Livonia Churchill 36, New Boston Huron 12
Livonia Clarenceville 54, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 52
Macomb Dakota 42, Dearborn Fordson 13
Macomb Lutheran North 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6
Madison Heights Lamphere 34, Sterling Heights 14
Manchester 42, Whitmore Lake 6
Manistee 45, Kalkaska 0
Maple City Glen Lake 34, Manton 18
Marlette 22, Caro 2
Mason County Central 27, Wyoming Godwin Heights 7
Mayville 76, Caseville 20
Midland 20, Cadillac 17, OT
Milford 7, Waterford Kettering 0
Millington 32, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 3
Monroe 24, Jackson 6
Mount Morris 7, Clio 0
Muskegon Orchard View 52, Holton 6
Negaunee 32, Ishpeming 16
New Lothrop 34, Muskegon Catholic Central 20
Ontonagon 46, Bessemer 36
Ortonville Brandon 51, Bay City John Glenn 12
Parma Western 21, Dearborn Divine Child 7
Petoskey 32, Ludington 14
Pickford 40, Gaylord St. Mary 22
Portland 33, Ovid-Elsie 6
Redford Thurston def. Hamtramck, forfeit
Richmond 24, St. Clair 6
Saginaw Heritage 42, Mount Pleasant 7
Saginaw Nouvel 13, Flint Beecher 0
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 24, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Saline 42, Brighton 3
Schoolcraft 31, Comstock 0
South Haven 22, Dowagiac Union 21
South Lyon 21, Walled Lake Northern 13
Southgate Anderson 29, Trenton 28
Spring Lake 34, Montague 28
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 28, Warren Woods Tower 0
Summit Academy North 13, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6
Tawas 14, Pinconning 7
Troy 21, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 0
Utica 22, Rochester 21
Walled Lake Central 42, Berkley 0
Walled Lake Western 42, Waterford Mott 27
Warren Michigan Collegiate 36, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7
Warren Mott 30, Warren Fitzgerald 16
West Bloomfield 22, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 21
Westland John Glenn 58, Redford Union 18
Whitehall 34, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28
Wyoming Lee 50, Baldwin 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegan vs. Cassopolis, ppd.
Davison vs. Warren De La Salle, ppd. to Aug 25th.
DeWitt vs. Haslett, ppd.
East Grand Rapids vs. Cedar Springs, ppd.
Grand Haven vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, ppd.
Kalamazoo Central vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, ccd.
Owosso vs. Eaton Rapids, ppd. to Aug 25th.
Reading vs. White Pigeon, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.