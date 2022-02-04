GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 18

Anselmo-Merna 61, Twin Loup 40

Arthur County 45, Garden County 34

Bishop Neumann 47, Waverly 33

Central Valley 44, St. Edward 16

Centura 36, Central City 18

Columbus Scotus 43, Aquinas 20

Conestoga 44, Arlington 33

Dorchester 46, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Fullerton 58, Osceola 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Cozad 31

Gretna 51, Omaha Benson 30

Heartland Lutheran 32, Palmer 31

Lincoln Lutheran 35, Ashland-Greenwood 22

Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 28

Omaha Christian Academy 40, Whiting, Iowa 30

Omaha Duchesne Academy 57, Plattsmouth 37

Omaha Roncalli 66, Omaha Mercy 63

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 32

Platteview 69, Ralston 35

Potter-Dix 52, Creek Valley 43

Raymond Central 52, Nebraska City 34

Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26

Syracuse 46, Yutan 25

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Medicine Valley 41

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Pender 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49

Wisner-Pilger 51, Howells/Dodge 42

Semifinal=

North Bend Central 46, Clarkson/Leigh 45

Oakland-Craig 42, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Semifinal=

Amherst 57, Overton 30

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Pleasanton 32

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ravenna 49, Wood River 34

St. Paul 53, Ord 31

MAC Shootout=

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 48, South Sioux City 37

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Wayne 44

Norfolk Catholic 50, Boone Central 31

Semifinal=

Crofton 43, Pierce 31

Guardian Angels 58, Battle Creek 40

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn Valley 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 35

North Central 41, St. Mary's 32

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Lewiston 27

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Milford 56, Sutton 51

Superior 43, Fairbury 38

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Kenesaw 41, Silver Lake 37

Shelton 38, Deshler 33

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bayard 59, Morrill 10

Gordon/Rushville 50, Kimball 20

Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45

