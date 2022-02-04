GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 18
Anselmo-Merna 61, Twin Loup 40
Arthur County 45, Garden County 34
Bishop Neumann 47, Waverly 33
Central Valley 44, St. Edward 16
Centura 36, Central City 18
Columbus Scotus 43, Aquinas 20
Conestoga 44, Arlington 33
Dorchester 46, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Fullerton 58, Osceola 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 55, Cozad 31
Gretna 51, Omaha Benson 30
Heartland Lutheran 32, Palmer 31
Lincoln Lutheran 35, Ashland-Greenwood 22
Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 28
Omaha Christian Academy 40, Whiting, Iowa 30
Omaha Duchesne Academy 57, Plattsmouth 37
Omaha Roncalli 66, Omaha Mercy 63
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
Platteview 69, Ralston 35
Potter-Dix 52, Creek Valley 43
Raymond Central 52, Nebraska City 34
Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26
Syracuse 46, Yutan 25
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Medicine Valley 41
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Pender 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 49
Wisner-Pilger 51, Howells/Dodge 42
Semifinal=
North Bend Central 46, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Oakland-Craig 42, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Semifinal=
Amherst 57, Overton 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Pleasanton 32
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Ravenna 49, Wood River 34
St. Paul 53, Ord 31
MAC Shootout=
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 48, South Sioux City 37
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Wayne 44
Norfolk Catholic 50, Boone Central 31
Semifinal=
Crofton 43, Pierce 31
Guardian Angels 58, Battle Creek 40
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn Valley 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 35
North Central 41, St. Mary's 32
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Lewiston 27
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Milford 56, Sutton 51
Superior 43, Fairbury 38
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Kenesaw 41, Silver Lake 37
Shelton 38, Deshler 33
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Bayard 59, Morrill 10
Gordon/Rushville 50, Kimball 20
Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45
