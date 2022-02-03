GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park 44, Interboro 16

Annville-Cleona 43, Octorara 9

Archbishop Wood 78, Philadelphia West Catholic 26

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 30

Blair, N.J. 88, Mercersburg Academy 28

Central Dauphin 59, Chambersburg 20

Conwell Egan 71, Archbishop Ryan 48

Erie 45, Erie McDowell 2

Germantown Friends 51, George School 23

Hanover 60, Newport 32

Hardy Williams Charter 31, Mastery Charter South 25

Lancaster Country Day 57, Lancaster Mennonite 30

Lourdes Regional 46, Williams Valley 38

Marian Catholic 43, Mahanoy Area 30

Mastery Charter North 59, Imhotep Charter 22

McConnellsburg 50, Southern Fulton 37

Merion Mercy 49, Collegium Charter School 44

Nanticoke Area 55, Wyoming Seminary 35

North Schuylkill 52, Pine Grove 48

Perkiomen Valley 41, Methacton 38

Philadelphia George Washington 47, Swenson 29

Pittston Area 79, Hazleton Area 51

Portage Area 45, Blacklick Valley 36

Pottsville Nativity 42, Shenandoah Valley 40

Red Land 50, Dover 40

Red Lion 61, Hempfield 34

Rustin 51, Oxford 30

Sacred Heart 31, MAST Charter 30

Selinsgrove 45, Danville 33

Shade 53, Rockwood 52

Southern Lehigh 60, Salisbury 45

Spring-Ford 68, Owen J Roberts 41

St. Hubert's 58, Little Flower 24

Tamaqua 54, Panther Valley 45

Upper Dublin 23, Neshaminy 22

Upper Moreland 53, Jenkintown 33

Villa Joseph Marie 57, Faith Christian Academy 41

Windber 56, Conemaugh Township 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you