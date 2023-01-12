GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10

Bentworth 39, Bethlehem Center 25

Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37

Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48

Laurel 59, Elwood City Riverside 35

Mercyhurst Prep 59, Titusville 6

Methacton 61, Boyertown 23

Mount Lebanon 62, Altoona 52

Palmerton 49, Moravian Academy 31

Phoenixville 56, Pottsgrove 36

Port Allegany 48, Galeton 9

Pottstown 55, Upper Perkiomen 39

Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Chapel Christian 13

Rochester 54, New Brighton 12

Villa Maria 40, Gwynedd Mercy 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

