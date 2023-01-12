GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10
Bentworth 39, Bethlehem Center 25
Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37
Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48
Laurel 59, Elwood City Riverside 35
Mercyhurst Prep 59, Titusville 6
Methacton 61, Boyertown 23
Mount Lebanon 62, Altoona 52
Palmerton 49, Moravian Academy 31
Phoenixville 56, Pottsgrove 36
Port Allegany 48, Galeton 9
Pottstown 55, Upper Perkiomen 39
Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Chapel Christian 13
Rochester 54, New Brighton 12
Villa Maria 40, Gwynedd Mercy 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
