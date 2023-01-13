GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 41, Carver 39

Berwick 27, Louisiana School for the Deaf 12

Brusly 58, White Castle 29

De La Salle 56, Kenner Discovery 29

Denham Springs 36, Mount Carmel 26

Dominican 55, Karr 42

Doyle 64, Sumner 17

Doyline 46, North Webster 39

Dutchtown 53, St. Joseph's Academy 22

East Beauregard 68, Welsh 35

East Iberville 58, Morgan City 43

Florien 68, Many 42

Forest 47, Kilbourne 33

Homer 45, Summerfield 34

Huntington 41, Gibsland-Coleman 40

John Curtis Christian 60, Chapelle 32

Lafayette 68, Comeaux 22

Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Carencro 24

Lake Arthur 58, Grand Lake 32

Lake Charles College Prep 48, Geo Next Generation 29

Mandeville 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 47

McMain 55, Willow School 20

Oak Grove 41, Claiborne Christian 23

Oak Hill 73, Oberlin 59

Parkview Baptist 64, Ascension Catholic 40

Teurlings Catholic 48, Elton 30

University (Lab) 51, Northwest 43

Walker 57, Kennedy 6

Woodlawn (BR) 63, West Feliciana 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crescent City vs. West St. John, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

