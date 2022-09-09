PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Nimitz 34, Cypress Park 7
¶ Austin High 21, Austin Anderson 20
¶ Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13
¶ Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27
¶ Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7
¶ EP Americas 40, EP Montwood 37
¶ EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23
¶ Fort Bend Dulles 26, Fort Bend Austin 17
¶ Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22
¶ Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7
¶ Houston Langham Creek 61, Cypress Ridge 27
¶ Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0
¶ Keller 50, Odessa 21
¶ Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34
¶ Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17
¶ League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17
¶ Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33
¶ North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20
¶ PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21
¶ Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
¶ Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7
¶ SA Northside Warren 63, SA Northside Holmes 0
¶ SA Reagan 35, SA Northside Clark 10
¶ The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17
¶ Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3
¶ Wylie 44, South Garland 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20
¶ Amarillo 27, Midland 8
¶ Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0
¶ Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14
¶ Austin McCallum 31, Pflugerville Connally 28
¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 23, CC King 7
¶ Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13
¶ Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13
¶ FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6
¶ Granbury 45, Waco 3
¶ Houston Austin 13, Houston Northside 7
¶ Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33
¶ Lubbock 21, Levelland 14
¶ Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17
¶ McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28
¶ Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT
¶ Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6
¶ SA Houston 40, SA Jefferson 21
¶ SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41
¶ Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23
¶ Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13
CLASS 4A=
¶ Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34
¶ Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20
¶ Freeport Brazosport 34, Vidor 12
¶ Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0
¶ Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12
¶ SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0
¶ Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22
¶ Mathis 28, Odem 22
¶ Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0
¶ White Oak 12, Harleton 2
CLASS 2A=
¶ Clarendon 45, Booker 20
¶ Van Horn 72, Dell City 12
CLASS 1A=
¶ Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Home School Titans 76
¶ Follett 54, Lefors 0
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0
¶ Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29
¶ Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31
¶ Miami 65, Wildorado 20
¶ Silverton 34, Whitharral 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
OTHER=
¶ Houston KIPP Northeast 48, Houston Scarborough 6
¶ Midland Holy Cross 41, Lorenzo 38
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57
¶ Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12
¶ Tribe Consolidated 46, Giddings State School 0
¶ Tyler Heat 47, Longview Trinity 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
