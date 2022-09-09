PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Nimitz 34, Cypress Park 7

¶ Austin High 21, Austin Anderson 20

¶ Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13

¶ Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27

¶ Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7

¶ EP Americas 40, EP Montwood 37

¶ EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23

¶ Fort Bend Dulles 26, Fort Bend Austin 17

¶ Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22

¶ Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7

¶ Houston Langham Creek 61, Cypress Ridge 27

¶ Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0

¶ Keller 50, Odessa 21

¶ Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34

¶ Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17

¶ League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17

¶ Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33

¶ North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20

¶ PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21

¶ Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21

¶ Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7

¶ SA Northside Warren 63, SA Northside Holmes 0

¶ SA Reagan 35, SA Northside Clark 10

¶ The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17

¶ Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3

¶ Wylie 44, South Garland 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20

¶ Amarillo 27, Midland 8

¶ Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0

¶ Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14

¶ Austin McCallum 31, Pflugerville Connally 28

¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 23, CC King 7

¶ Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13

¶ Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13

¶ FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6

¶ Granbury 45, Waco 3

¶ Houston Austin 13, Houston Northside 7

¶ Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33

¶ Lubbock 21, Levelland 14

¶ Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17

¶ McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28

¶ Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT

¶ Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6

¶ SA Houston 40, SA Jefferson 21

¶ SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41

¶ Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23

¶ Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13

CLASS 4A=

¶ Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34

¶ Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20

¶ Freeport Brazosport 34, Vidor 12

¶ Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0

¶ Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12

¶ SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0

¶ Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22

¶ Mathis 28, Odem 22

¶ Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0

¶ White Oak 12, Harleton 2

CLASS 2A=

¶ Clarendon 45, Booker 20

¶ Van Horn 72, Dell City 12

CLASS 1A=

¶ Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Home School Titans 76

¶ Follett 54, Lefors 0

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0

¶ Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29

¶ Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31

¶ Miami 65, Wildorado 20

¶ Silverton 34, Whitharral 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

OTHER=

¶ Houston KIPP Northeast 48, Houston Scarborough 6

¶ Midland Holy Cross 41, Lorenzo 38

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57

¶ Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12

¶ Tribe Consolidated 46, Giddings State School 0

¶ Tyler Heat 47, Longview Trinity 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

