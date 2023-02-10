BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40

Baltic 62, Alcester-Hudson 51

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49

Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38

Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47

Centerville 53, Menno 45

Chester 58, Flandreau 45

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36

Corsica/Stickney 54, Freeman 42

DeSmet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49

Deubrook 68, Castlewood 51

Douglas 60, Hill City 57

Estelline/Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Faith 76, McIntosh 29

Faulkton 63, Potter County 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45

Groton Area 57, Redfield 48

Hamlin 64, Deuel 50

Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64

Harding County 89, Tiospaye Topa 44

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT

Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57

Hulett, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 35

James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26

Jones County 65, Dupree 43

Milbank 97, Ortonville, Minn. 43

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 62

Northwestern 62, Great Plains Lutheran 41

Oelrichs 62, Takini 55

Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35

Philip 76, Lyman 53

Pine Ridge 55, Lakota Tech 48

Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53

Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30

Spearfish 75, Custer 52

Tea Area 59, Dell Rapids 58

Timber Lake 80, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78

Tri-Valley 62, Garretson 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Avon 30

Walthill, Neb. 81, Flandreau Indian 53

Western Christian, Iowa 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43

White River 75, Stanley County 46

