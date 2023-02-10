BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40
Baltic 62, Alcester-Hudson 51
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49
Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47
Centerville 53, Menno 45
Chester 58, Flandreau 45
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36
Corsica/Stickney 54, Freeman 42
DeSmet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49
Deubrook 68, Castlewood 51
Douglas 60, Hill City 57
Estelline/Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Faith 76, McIntosh 29
Faulkton 63, Potter County 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45
Groton Area 57, Redfield 48
Hamlin 64, Deuel 50
Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64
Harding County 89, Tiospaye Topa 44
Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT
Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57
Hulett, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 35
James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26
Jones County 65, Dupree 43
Milbank 97, Ortonville, Minn. 43
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 62
Northwestern 62, Great Plains Lutheran 41
Oelrichs 62, Takini 55
Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35
Philip 76, Lyman 53
Pine Ridge 55, Lakota Tech 48
Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53
Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30
Spearfish 75, Custer 52
Tea Area 59, Dell Rapids 58
Timber Lake 80, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78
Tri-Valley 62, Garretson 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Avon 30
Walthill, Neb. 81, Flandreau Indian 53
Western Christian, Iowa 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43
White River 75, Stanley County 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.