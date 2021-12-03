BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atchison 52, Heritage Christian 49

Burlingame 53, Cair Paravel 45

Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Hays 31

Hiawatha 56, Marysville 55

Lansing 48, Olathe South 33

Lawrence Free State 62, Great Bend 35

Liberal, Mo. 50, Baxter Springs 45

Maize South 59, Wichita Southeast 50

Olathe West 60, Hugoton 37

Ponca City, Okla. 72, Hutchinson Trinity 12

Republic County 42, Thayer Central, Neb. 37

Wetmore 40, Onaga 31

Wichita North 36, Newton 27

Wichita Sunrise 68, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

