BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atchison 52, Heritage Christian 49
Burlingame 53, Cair Paravel 45
Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Hays 31
Hiawatha 56, Marysville 55
Lansing 48, Olathe South 33
Lawrence Free State 62, Great Bend 35
Liberal, Mo. 50, Baxter Springs 45
Maize South 59, Wichita Southeast 50
Olathe West 60, Hugoton 37
Ponca City, Okla. 72, Hutchinson Trinity 12
Republic County 42, Thayer Central, Neb. 37
Wetmore 40, Onaga 31
Wichita North 36, Newton 27
Wichita Sunrise 68, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/