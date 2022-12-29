BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 58, Emmaus 55, OT
Archbishop Wood 57, Penn Hills 55
Auburndale, Fla. 53, Taylor Allderdice 52
Avella 55, South Side 51
Beaver Area 59, Upper St. Clair 45
Bedford 62, Bellwood-Antis 52
Blackhawk 52, Sto-Rox 42
Chambersburg 61, Red Lion 53
Conwell Egan 77, Great Oaks Charter School, Del. 51
Eden Christian 66, Elwood City Riverside 27
Fort Cherry 69, McGuffey 41
Fox Chapel 68, Shady Side Academy 60
Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Connellsville 19
Hickory 51, Canon-McMillan 44
Highlands 60, Pine-Richland 43
Hughesville 47, Sullivan County 34
Jeannette 61, Mount Pleasant 23
Leechburg 61, Apollo-Ridge 29
Lincoln Park Charter 70, Laurel Highlands 66
Linden, N.J. 64, Father Judge 53
Link, Mo. 73, George School 58
Manheim Central 64, Mifflin County 43
Monessen 63, South Park 61
Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48
Neshannock 68, Greenville 39
Peters Township 68, Norwin 63
Philadelphia West Catholic 62, Tennessee, Tenn. 41
Rochester 59, Sewickley Academy 53
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Dunmore 48
Shaler 54, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53
Somerset 60, Tussey Mountain 58
South Lakes, Va. 71, Germantown Friends 37
String Theory Schools 39, Winslow, N.J. 37
Trinity 75, Albert Gallatin 66
Valley 60, Lakeview 35
Washington 68, Propel Braddock Hills 57
West York 63, Northern York 22
Western Beaver 68, Propel Montour High School 27
Woodland Hills 60, Kiski Area 54
York Catholic 52, Delone 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
