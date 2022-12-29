BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 58, Emmaus 55, OT

Archbishop Wood 57, Penn Hills 55

Auburndale, Fla. 53, Taylor Allderdice 52

Avella 55, South Side 51

Beaver Area 59, Upper St. Clair 45

Bedford 62, Bellwood-Antis 52

Blackhawk 52, Sto-Rox 42

Chambersburg 61, Red Lion 53

Conwell Egan 77, Great Oaks Charter School, Del. 51

Eden Christian 66, Elwood City Riverside 27

Fort Cherry 69, McGuffey 41

Fox Chapel 68, Shady Side Academy 60

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Connellsville 19

Hickory 51, Canon-McMillan 44

Highlands 60, Pine-Richland 43

Hughesville 47, Sullivan County 34

Jeannette 61, Mount Pleasant 23

Leechburg 61, Apollo-Ridge 29

Lincoln Park Charter 70, Laurel Highlands 66

Linden, N.J. 64, Father Judge 53

Link, Mo. 73, George School 58

Manheim Central 64, Mifflin County 43

Monessen 63, South Park 61

Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48

Neshannock 68, Greenville 39

Peters Township 68, Norwin 63

Philadelphia West Catholic 62, Tennessee, Tenn. 41

Rochester 59, Sewickley Academy 53

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Dunmore 48

Shaler 54, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53

Somerset 60, Tussey Mountain 58

South Lakes, Va. 71, Germantown Friends 37

String Theory Schools 39, Winslow, N.J. 37

Trinity 75, Albert Gallatin 66

Valley 60, Lakeview 35

Washington 68, Propel Braddock Hills 57

West York 63, Northern York 22

Western Beaver 68, Propel Montour High School 27

Woodland Hills 60, Kiski Area 54

York Catholic 52, Delone 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

