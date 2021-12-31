BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avoyelles Charter 58, DeRidder 34

Barbe 61, Holy Savior Menard 41

Bolton 40, Buckeye 34

Central Catholic 77, Assumption 46

ESA 46, Benton 41

Iota 46, Erath 41

Lafayette Christian Academy 46, Comeaux 44

Lake Arthur 52, Vinton 28

Midland 65, Grand Lake 60

Natchitoches Central 95, Homer 57

New Iberia Catholic 64, Kaplan 45

North Central 62, St. Thomas More 55

Pineville 71, Bunkie 36

Pleasant Hill 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 31

Ruston 67, Red River 33

Sacred Heart 53, Riverside Academy 50, 3OT

South Terrebonne 63, Phoenix 46

Southside 51, Ellender 46

St. Amant 47, Central Lafourche 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Katy Pope John, Texas 27

Teurlings Catholic 65, Ascension Episcopal 58

Vandebilt Catholic 85, Ascension Catholic 55

Walker 63, Landry/Walker 52

West Jefferson 65, Chalmette 35

