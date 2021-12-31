BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avoyelles Charter 58, DeRidder 34
Barbe 61, Holy Savior Menard 41
Bolton 40, Buckeye 34
Central Catholic 77, Assumption 46
ESA 46, Benton 41
Iota 46, Erath 41
Lafayette Christian Academy 46, Comeaux 44
Lake Arthur 52, Vinton 28
Midland 65, Grand Lake 60
Natchitoches Central 95, Homer 57
New Iberia Catholic 64, Kaplan 45
North Central 62, St. Thomas More 55
Pineville 71, Bunkie 36
Pleasant Hill 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 31
Ruston 67, Red River 33
Sacred Heart 53, Riverside Academy 50, 3OT
South Terrebonne 63, Phoenix 46
Southside 51, Ellender 46
St. Amant 47, Central Lafourche 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Katy Pope John, Texas 27
Teurlings Catholic 65, Ascension Episcopal 58
Vandebilt Catholic 85, Ascension Catholic 55
Walker 63, Landry/Walker 52
West Jefferson 65, Chalmette 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/