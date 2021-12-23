BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 61, White Bear Lake 59
BOLD 75, Yellow Medicine East 49
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Minnewaska 44
Bemidji 60, Grand Rapids 59
Burnsville 77, Simley 68
Byron 60, Stewartville 59
Cass Lake-Bena 88, Mahnomen/Waubun 48
Centennial 69, Forest Lake 51
Dassel-Cokato 77, Kimball 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 81, Pierz 63
Hutchinson 46, Marshall 41
Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35
Lanesboro 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 45
Minnetonka 93, Farmington 86
Mountain Iron-Buhl 102, Northland 51
North Branch 83, Hermantown 77
Osseo 90, Monticello 47
Proctor 63, Virginia 60
Sauk Centre 55, Royalton 50
Tartan 74, Roseville 60
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Murray County Central 54
Waseca 51, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/