BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 61, White Bear Lake 59

BOLD 75, Yellow Medicine East 49

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Minnewaska 44

Bemidji 60, Grand Rapids 59

Burnsville 77, Simley 68

Byron 60, Stewartville 59

Cass Lake-Bena 88, Mahnomen/Waubun 48

Centennial 69, Forest Lake 51

Dassel-Cokato 77, Kimball 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 81, Pierz 63

Hutchinson 46, Marshall 41

Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35

Lanesboro 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 45

Minnetonka 93, Farmington 86

Mountain Iron-Buhl 102, Northland 51

North Branch 83, Hermantown 77

Osseo 90, Monticello 47

Proctor 63, Virginia 60

Sauk Centre 55, Royalton 50

Tartan 74, Roseville 60

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Murray County Central 54

Waseca 51, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

