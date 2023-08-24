PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 21, Liberty 7

Banning Lewis Prep 56, Denver Christian 12

Bear Creek 46, Lakewood 13

Centaurus 35, Boulder 7

Denver East 36, Smoky Hill 0

Denver South 48, Skyline High School 19

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 32, Sedgwick County 14

Elizabeth 48, D'Evelyn 12

FMHS 46, Grand Junction Central 20

George Washington 53, Hinkley 0

Granada 58, Branson/Kim 13

Holy Family 27, Frederick 8

Holyoke 33, Strasburg 7

Manual 28, Jefferson 0

Monte Vista 50, Rocky Ford 0

Ocala Vanguard, Fla. 26, Erie 20

Palmer Ridge 28, Montrose High School 27

Primero 62, Sangre De Cristo 7

Rampart 48, Coronado 6

Rock Canyon 20, Poudre 0

Wray 40, Highland 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

