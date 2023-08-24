PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 21, Liberty 7
Banning Lewis Prep 56, Denver Christian 12
Bear Creek 46, Lakewood 13
Centaurus 35, Boulder 7
Denver East 36, Smoky Hill 0
Denver South 48, Skyline High School 19
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 32, Sedgwick County 14
Elizabeth 48, D'Evelyn 12
FMHS 46, Grand Junction Central 20
George Washington 53, Hinkley 0
Granada 58, Branson/Kim 13
Holy Family 27, Frederick 8
Holyoke 33, Strasburg 7
Manual 28, Jefferson 0
Monte Vista 50, Rocky Ford 0
Ocala Vanguard, Fla. 26, Erie 20
Palmer Ridge 28, Montrose High School 27
Primero 62, Sangre De Cristo 7
Rampart 48, Coronado 6
Rock Canyon 20, Poudre 0
Wray 40, Highland 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
