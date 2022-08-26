PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13
Baltic def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
Bon Homme def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20
Burke def. Colome, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7
Canton def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
Centerville def. Menno, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Chester def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-3, 25-11
Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 3-0
DeSmet def. Deubrook, 25-23, 19-25, 8-25, 25-18, 16-14
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Faith def. Lemmon, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13
Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-19
Hamlin def. Groton Area, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14
Leola/Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-16, 25-6
Madison def. Flandreau, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 14-25, 20-18
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-10
Miller def. Winner, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 25-9, 25-19, 25-13
Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-20, 19-25, 9-25, 27-17, 15-9
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-6, 25-16
Philip def. Dupree, 28-26, 25-18, 25-17
Potter County def. North Central Co-Op, 25-6, 25-8, 25-7
Rapid City Christian def. Douglas, 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-18
Redfield def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-21, 24-26, 25-10, 25-19
Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-16, 25-9
Timber Lake def. Harding County, 3-0
Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-3, 25-8, 25-6
Webster def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-5, 25-13
Hansen Early Bird Tournament=
Championship=
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal=
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-23
Freeman def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-19
Third Place=
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 25-16
