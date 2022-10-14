PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
Battle Creek def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
Bennington def. Westview, 25-10, 25-20, 25-6
Blair def. Omaha Benson
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24
Columbus Scotus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 25-14, 25-23
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 27-25, 25-19
Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19
Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14
Norris def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Omaha Nation def. Flandreau Indian, S.D., 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Pierce def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Ralston def. Omaha Christian Academy
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
South Sioux City def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16
Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
West Holt def. North Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 27-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-20
Wynot def. Wausa, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-9
Ainsworth Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Boyd County, 25-21, 25-9
Stuart def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-19
Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Louisville def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Semifinal=
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Yutan, 22-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19, 15-7
Centennial Triangular=
Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-22
Centennial def. David City, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15
David City def. Aquinas, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Central Conference Tournament=
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-13
Adams Central def. Seward, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
York def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-14
Cross County Triangular=
Cross County def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-15
Cross County def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-21
Deshler Triangular=
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-16
Deshler def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-21
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-14, 29-27
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-8
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-18, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Madison, 25-9, 25-7
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-11, 25-18
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-7
Quarterfinal=
Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-11
ECNC Tournament=
Championship=
Palmyra def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 28-30, 15-11
Consolation Final=
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-12
Weeping Water def. Mead, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Elba def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Quarterfinal=
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5
Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-22
High Plains Community Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 25-15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-15
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Championship=
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-18, 25-9, 25-23
Consolation=
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-23
Ravenna def. Central City, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13
Third Place=
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22
Neligh Oakdale Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-8
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-14
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-9
Omaha Gross Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-8
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Nebraska City, 21-25, 27-25, 25-25
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
East Division=
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-13, 25-22
West Division=
Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-16, 25-18
First Round=
East Division=
Alma def. Southern Valley, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18
West Division=
Dundy County-Stratton def. Wallace, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 26-24, 25-16
Semifinal=
East Division=
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Southwest def. Alma, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
West Division=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16
Wallace def. Paxton, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 29-27
