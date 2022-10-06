PREP FOOTBALL=

Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13

Caddo 48, Porum 0

Carl Albert 70, OKC Southeast 18

Coweta 49, McAlester 0

Haskell 27, Casady 24

Hinton 47, Western Heights 8

Holdenville 22, Atoka 20

John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13

Laverne 46, Hollis 14

Lindsay 44, Little Axe 0

Maud 54, Fox 0

Midwest City 34, El Reno 0

Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 58, Barnsdall 26

Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0

Quinton 46, Midway 0

Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33

Union 42, Norman 28

Walters 52, Empire 27

Wewoka 12, Allen 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

