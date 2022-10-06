PREP FOOTBALL=
Broken Bow 55, Sallisaw 13
Caddo 48, Porum 0
Carl Albert 70, OKC Southeast 18
Coweta 49, McAlester 0
Haskell 27, Casady 24
Hinton 47, Western Heights 8
Holdenville 22, Atoka 20
John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13
Laverne 46, Hollis 14
Lindsay 44, Little Axe 0
Maud 54, Fox 0
Midwest City 34, El Reno 0
Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 58, Barnsdall 26
Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0
Quinton 46, Midway 0
Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33
Union 42, Norman 28
Walters 52, Empire 27
Wewoka 12, Allen 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.