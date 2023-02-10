GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belgrade 45, Great Falls Russell 36

Bigfork 72, Thompson Falls 41

Billings West 59, Great Falls 43

Box Elder 64, Harlem 31

Browning 67, Cut Bank 32

Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 27

Drummond 55, Deer Lodge 37

Eureka 51, Troy 20

Forsyth 49, Roundup 18

Fort Benton 37, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36

Hot Springs 45, Clark Fork 17

Huntley Project 53, Columbus 45

Jordan 49, Winnett-Grass Range 32

Lewistown (Fergus) 58, Billings Central 52

Lockwood 55, Shepherd 47

Manhattan 43, Livingston 30

Manhattan Christian 58, Whitehall 36

Phillipsburg 67, Arlee 27

Roberts 68, White Sulphur Springs 52

Ronan 50, Columbia Falls 48

Shields Valley 47, Park City 32

Simms 48, Sunburst 27

St. Ignatius 88, Plains 37

Stevensville 52, Butte Central 45

West Yellowstone 72, Lima 24

Wolf Point 46, Glendive 43, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

