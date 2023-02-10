GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belgrade 45, Great Falls Russell 36
Bigfork 72, Thompson Falls 41
Billings West 59, Great Falls 43
Box Elder 64, Harlem 31
Browning 67, Cut Bank 32
Circle 50, Richey-Lambert 27
Drummond 55, Deer Lodge 37
Eureka 51, Troy 20
Forsyth 49, Roundup 18
Fort Benton 37, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36
Hot Springs 45, Clark Fork 17
Huntley Project 53, Columbus 45
Jordan 49, Winnett-Grass Range 32
Lewistown (Fergus) 58, Billings Central 52
Lockwood 55, Shepherd 47
Manhattan 43, Livingston 30
Manhattan Christian 58, Whitehall 36
Phillipsburg 67, Arlee 27
Roberts 68, White Sulphur Springs 52
Ronan 50, Columbia Falls 48
Shields Valley 47, Park City 32
Simms 48, Sunburst 27
St. Ignatius 88, Plains 37
Stevensville 52, Butte Central 45
West Yellowstone 72, Lima 24
Wolf Point 46, Glendive 43, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
