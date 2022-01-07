BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 57, Hillsboro 46

Alsea 73, McKenzie 15

Baker 77, Fruitland, Idaho 70

Banks 64, Molalla 30

Canby 48, McMinnville 44

Catlin Gabel 44, Riverdale 28

Cottage Grove 60, Creswell 42

Crane 53, Prairie City 43

Dallas 66, West Albany 64

Eddyville 62, Crow 17

Grand View Christian 62, Life Christian 6

Illinois Valley 90, Glendale 28

Kennedy 58, Santiam 39

Lake Oswego 66, Sumner, Wash. 57

Lincoln 89, Jefferson PDX 42

Perrydale 47, Jewell 23

Ridgeview 62, Bend 41

Silverton 57, Central 18

St. Paul 41, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 13

Sunset 71, Newberg 58

Triangle Lake 54, Siletz Valley 43

Upstate, S.C. 75, Westgate Christian 63

Wells 73, Franklin 46

Western Christian High School 58, Delphian High School 32

Willamette Valley Christian 56, Southwest Christian 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banks vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.

Brookings-Harbor vs. Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif., ccd.

Dufur vs. Open Door, ccd.

Knappa vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.

McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Nestucca, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Taft, ccd.

Salem Academy vs. Colton, ccd.

South Eugene vs. Thurston, ccd.

