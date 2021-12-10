BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

BOLD 79, Mayer-Lutheran 57

Becker 72, Waconia 67

Benilde-St. Margaret's 79, North St. Paul 55

Blackduck 66, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Blue Earth Area 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61

Brainerd 68, Willmar 58

Carlton 51, Silver Bay 44

Cass Lake-Bena 77, Leroy Pine River, Mich. 63

Chisholm 93, Lakeview Christian Academy 30

Coon Rapids 98, Burnsville 74

Dawson-Boyd 70, Benson 32

Eagan 64, Minneapolis Southwest 59

Eastview 91, Eden Prairie 78

Edina 69, Chanhassen 54

Elk River 68, St. Michael-Albertville 47

Farmington 84, Rochester Century 60

Fergus Falls 61, St. Cloud Apollo 57

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 59, Hill City 50

Fridley 68, Anoka 65

Goodhue 66, Cannon Falls 47

Grygla 64, Lake of the Woods 24

Hawley 81, Detroit Lakes 74

Henning 78, Pillager 56

Hermantown 94, Proctor 59

Holy Family Catholic 78, Maranatha Christian 72

Hutchinson 72, Big Lake 41

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 84, Sibley East 63

Kaleidoscope Charter 85, Chesterton Academy 75

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Rochester Lourdes 38

Kenyon-Wanamingo 29, New Richland-H-E-G 23

Kingsland 61, St. Charles 37

Loyola Catholic 76, New Ulm Cathedral 50

Mankato East 76, St. Peter 52

Mankato West 54, Northfield 50

Math and Science Academy 97, Groves Academy 19

Menahga 56, Bertha-Hewitt 33

Milaca 62, Royalton 50

Montevideo 74, MACCRAY 62

Mora 64, Aitkin 42

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Litchfield 32

Mounds View 66, Spring Lake Park 40

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cook County 23

Nevis 72, Northland 62

New Life Academy 73, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43

New London-Spicer 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48

New Ulm 60, Fairmont 56

Park Center 62, DeLaSalle 52

Park Rapids 74, Bagley 48

Parkers Prairie 78, Underwood 53

Paynesville 52, Minnewaska 39

Pipestone 58, Southwest Minnesota Christian 39

Prior Lake 80, Chaska 70

Redwood Valley 86, Jackson County Central 67

Renville County West 65, Wabasso 51

Rothsay 69, Battle Lake 42

Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Rocori 56

Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 41

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 91, Nicollet 62

Spectrum 68, Heritage Christian Academy 25

St. James Area 72, Edgerton 39

Staples-Motley 52, Verndale 44

Stewartville 65, Lake City 61

Tartan 75, St. Paul Harding 49

Twin Cities Academy 80, St. Paul Washington 39

Two Harbors 71, Duluth Marshall 53

Waseca 72, Medford 52

Watertown-Mayer 71, Providence Academy 29

Wayzata 71, Lakeville South 62

West Central 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you