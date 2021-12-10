BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
BOLD 79, Mayer-Lutheran 57
Becker 72, Waconia 67
Benilde-St. Margaret's 79, North St. Paul 55
Blackduck 66, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
Blue Earth Area 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61
Brainerd 68, Willmar 58
Carlton 51, Silver Bay 44
Cass Lake-Bena 77, Leroy Pine River, Mich. 63
Chisholm 93, Lakeview Christian Academy 30
Coon Rapids 98, Burnsville 74
Dawson-Boyd 70, Benson 32
Eagan 64, Minneapolis Southwest 59
Eastview 91, Eden Prairie 78
Edina 69, Chanhassen 54
Elk River 68, St. Michael-Albertville 47
Farmington 84, Rochester Century 60
Fergus Falls 61, St. Cloud Apollo 57
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 59, Hill City 50
Fridley 68, Anoka 65
Goodhue 66, Cannon Falls 47
Grygla 64, Lake of the Woods 24
Hawley 81, Detroit Lakes 74
Henning 78, Pillager 56
Hermantown 94, Proctor 59
Holy Family Catholic 78, Maranatha Christian 72
Hutchinson 72, Big Lake 41
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 84, Sibley East 63
Kaleidoscope Charter 85, Chesterton Academy 75
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Rochester Lourdes 38
Kenyon-Wanamingo 29, New Richland-H-E-G 23
Kingsland 61, St. Charles 37
Loyola Catholic 76, New Ulm Cathedral 50
Mankato East 76, St. Peter 52
Mankato West 54, Northfield 50
Math and Science Academy 97, Groves Academy 19
Menahga 56, Bertha-Hewitt 33
Milaca 62, Royalton 50
Montevideo 74, MACCRAY 62
Mora 64, Aitkin 42
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Litchfield 32
Mounds View 66, Spring Lake Park 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cook County 23
Nevis 72, Northland 62
New Life Academy 73, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43
New London-Spicer 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48
New Ulm 60, Fairmont 56
Park Center 62, DeLaSalle 52
Park Rapids 74, Bagley 48
Parkers Prairie 78, Underwood 53
Paynesville 52, Minnewaska 39
Pipestone 58, Southwest Minnesota Christian 39
Prior Lake 80, Chaska 70
Redwood Valley 86, Jackson County Central 67
Renville County West 65, Wabasso 51
Rothsay 69, Battle Lake 42
Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Rocori 56
Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 41
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 91, Nicollet 62
Spectrum 68, Heritage Christian Academy 25
St. James Area 72, Edgerton 39
Staples-Motley 52, Verndale 44
Stewartville 65, Lake City 61
Tartan 75, St. Paul Harding 49
Twin Cities Academy 80, St. Paul Washington 39
Two Harbors 71, Duluth Marshall 53
Waseca 72, Medford 52
Watertown-Mayer 71, Providence Academy 29
Wayzata 71, Lakeville South 62
West Central 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 42
