Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21
Cedar Bluffs def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11
Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City
Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
Falls City Sacred Heart def. St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo., 25-17, 25-23, 26-24
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-17, 3-0
Hastings def. McCook, 23-25, 25-16, 25-7, 24-26, 15-7
Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19
Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8
Norfolk def. Lincoln High
Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27
Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16, 25-8
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10
Bertrand Triangular=
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22
Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14
Franklin Tournament=
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16
Hampton Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-12
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17
Heartland Triangular=
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20
Sandy Creek def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-23
Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21
HTRS Triangular=
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-10
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23
Kenesaw Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-13
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22
McCool Junction Triangular=
McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17
Nebraska Christian Double Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-14
Northeast Nebraska Tournament=
Pool A=
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21
Pool B=
West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22
Pool C=
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9
Pool D=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 25-22
Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16
Ogallala Triangular=
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Concordia Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-12, 25-22
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-18, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27
Palmyra Triangular=
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13
Pius X Triangular=
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-10
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-21
Plainview Triangular=
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-18
Pleasanton Triangular=
Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24
Overton def. Loomis
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15
Southern Triangular=
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9
Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16
Southwest Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-18, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular=
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15
Winside Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Wynot Invitational=
Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23
Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12
Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16
