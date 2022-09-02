PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21

Cedar Bluffs def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11

Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City

Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21

Falls City Sacred Heart def. St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo., 25-17, 25-23, 26-24

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-17, 3-0

Hastings def. McCook, 23-25, 25-16, 25-7, 24-26, 15-7

Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8

Norfolk def. Lincoln High

Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

Omaha Northwest def. Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16, 25-8

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10

Bertrand Triangular=

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14

Franklin Tournament=

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13

Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16

Hampton Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17

Heartland Triangular=

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20

Sandy Creek def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21

HTRS Triangular=

Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-10

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23

Kenesaw Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-10, 25-13

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22

McCool Junction Triangular=

McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17

Nebraska Christian Double Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 26-24, 25-15

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-14

Northeast Nebraska Tournament=

Pool A=

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21

Pool B=

West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-17, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22

Pool C=

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9

Pool D=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16

Ogallala Triangular=

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Concordia Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-12, 25-22

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-18, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27

Palmyra Triangular=

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13

Pius X Triangular=

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-21

Plainview Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-18

Pleasanton Triangular=

Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24

Overton def. Loomis

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15

Southern Triangular=

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9

Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16

Southwest Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-18, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular=

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15

Winside Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21

Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14

Wynot Invitational=

Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23

Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12

Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16

