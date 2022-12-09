BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 44, West Point 35

Avondale Westview 87, Tolleson 76

Basha 89, Glendale O'Connor 55

Benson 58, St. Johns 48

Bisbee 90, Tombstone 48

Boulder Creek 76, Mesa Westwood 49

Campo Verde 72, Gilbert Highland 67

Chandler 49, Williams Field 39

Chandler Valley Christian 76, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34

Chandler Valley Christian 83, Flagstaff Coconino 34

Chinle 62, St. Michael 55

Coolidge 60, Tucson Pueblo 47

Desert Heights Prep 55, North Phoenix Preparatory 22

Eastmark 67, Vista Grande 32

El Capitan 54, Diamond Ranch, Utah 37

Ft. Thomas 69, St. Johns 55

Gallup, N.M. 63, Payson 55

Ganado 48, Many Farms 16

Ganado 63, Red Mesa 45

Gilbert 55, Gilbert Mesquite 53

Gilbert Leading Edge 83, Chinle 54

Glendale Apollo 64, Phoenix South Mountain 38

Glendale Arizona IHS 53, Phoenix Horizon 49

Glendale Independence 63, Sierra Linda 34

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 63, Youngker High School 33

Heber Mogollon 58, Whiteriver Alchesay 54

Joseph City 66, Rock Point 46

Kearny Ray 63, Lourdes Catholic 53

Marana Mountain View 57, La Joya Community 42

Mesa 54, Tucson Salpointe 36

Mesa Red Mountain 68, Phoenix Alhambra 21

Mica Mountain 82, Tucson Sabino 70

Mohave Accelerated 73, Mohave Valley River Valley 37

Morenci 46, Willcox 36

Odyssey Institute 84, St John Paul II 26

Page 63, Ash Fork 20

Peoria 75, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56

Phoenix Arcadia 58, American Leadership-Queen Creek 29

Phoenix Central 60, Raymond S. Kellis 55, OT

Phoenix Christian 60, Highland Prep 58

Poston Butte 86, Apache Junction 19

Pusch Ridge Christian 64, Tucson Canyon del Oro 38

Rock Point 52, Eagar Round Valley 51

Safford 61, San Carlos 50

Sahuarita 81, Tanque Verde 13

San Carlos 60, Joseph City 47

San Tan Charter 75, Veritas Prep 43

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 83, Scottsdale Saguaro 43

Tempe Prep 55, Scottsdale Prep 49

Tucson 109, Tucson Desert View 20

Tucson Arizona IRHS 69, Tucson Rincon 38

Tucson Catalina Foothills 60, Vail Cienega 56

Tucson Cholla 80, Tucson Sunnyside 62

Valley Vista 75, Chandler Seton 43

Verrado 65, Glendale Copper Canyon 46

Walden Grove 65, Tucson Flowing Wells 48

Yuma 78, San Luis 38

Lake Powell Holiday Classic=

Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Hurricane, Utah 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

