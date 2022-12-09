BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 44, West Point 35
Avondale Westview 87, Tolleson 76
Basha 89, Glendale O'Connor 55
Benson 58, St. Johns 48
Bisbee 90, Tombstone 48
Boulder Creek 76, Mesa Westwood 49
Campo Verde 72, Gilbert Highland 67
Chandler 49, Williams Field 39
Chandler Valley Christian 76, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34
Chandler Valley Christian 83, Flagstaff Coconino 34
Chinle 62, St. Michael 55
Coolidge 60, Tucson Pueblo 47
Desert Heights Prep 55, North Phoenix Preparatory 22
Eastmark 67, Vista Grande 32
El Capitan 54, Diamond Ranch, Utah 37
Ft. Thomas 69, St. Johns 55
Gallup, N.M. 63, Payson 55
Ganado 48, Many Farms 16
Ganado 63, Red Mesa 45
Gilbert 55, Gilbert Mesquite 53
Gilbert Leading Edge 83, Chinle 54
Glendale Apollo 64, Phoenix South Mountain 38
Glendale Arizona IHS 53, Phoenix Horizon 49
Glendale Independence 63, Sierra Linda 34
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 63, Youngker High School 33
Heber Mogollon 58, Whiteriver Alchesay 54
Joseph City 66, Rock Point 46
Kearny Ray 63, Lourdes Catholic 53
Marana Mountain View 57, La Joya Community 42
Mesa 54, Tucson Salpointe 36
Mesa Red Mountain 68, Phoenix Alhambra 21
Mica Mountain 82, Tucson Sabino 70
Mohave Accelerated 73, Mohave Valley River Valley 37
Morenci 46, Willcox 36
Odyssey Institute 84, St John Paul II 26
Page 63, Ash Fork 20
Peoria 75, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56
Phoenix Arcadia 58, American Leadership-Queen Creek 29
Phoenix Central 60, Raymond S. Kellis 55, OT
Phoenix Christian 60, Highland Prep 58
Poston Butte 86, Apache Junction 19
Pusch Ridge Christian 64, Tucson Canyon del Oro 38
Rock Point 52, Eagar Round Valley 51
Safford 61, San Carlos 50
Sahuarita 81, Tanque Verde 13
San Carlos 60, Joseph City 47
San Tan Charter 75, Veritas Prep 43
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 83, Scottsdale Saguaro 43
Tempe Prep 55, Scottsdale Prep 49
Tucson 109, Tucson Desert View 20
Tucson Arizona IRHS 69, Tucson Rincon 38
Tucson Catalina Foothills 60, Vail Cienega 56
Tucson Cholla 80, Tucson Sunnyside 62
Valley Vista 75, Chandler Seton 43
Verrado 65, Glendale Copper Canyon 46
Walden Grove 65, Tucson Flowing Wells 48
Yuma 78, San Luis 38
Lake Powell Holiday Classic=
Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Hurricane, Utah 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
