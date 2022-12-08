BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Elkhorn 45
Crete 47, Beatrice 42
Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Ralston 63
Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-LaVista 59
Gering 66, Mitchell 47
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Gretna 66, Bellevue East 37
Johnson County Central 44, Syracuse 41, OT
Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 48
Louisville 45, Nebraska City 42
McCook 67, Burlington, Colo. 42
Mullen 35, Hyannis 34
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 75, Buffalo, Wyo. 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 3rd.
Bayard vs. Creek Valley, ppd.
Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.
Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. O'Neill, ppd.
Franklin vs. Harvard, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Guardian Angels vs. Wynot, ppd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Hampton, ppd.
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder vs. Wahoo, ppd.
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Maxwell vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd. to Dec 17th.
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.
North Central vs. CWC, ppd.
Osceola vs. East Butler, ppd.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Ponca, ppd.
Red Cloud vs. Linn, Kan., ppd.
Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, ppd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Wallace, ppd.
Sandy Creek vs. Centennial, ppd. to Dec 9th.
Siouxland Christian, Iowa vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.
Southern Valley vs. Gothenburg, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
St. Mary's vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.
Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Wood River vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
